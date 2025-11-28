https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/putin-meets-with-hungarian-pm-orban-in-moscow-1123189674.html
Putin Meets With Hungarian PM Orban in Moscow
Putin Meets With Hungarian PM Orban in Moscow
Sputnik International
Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2025-11-28T10:47+0000
2025-11-28T10:47+0000
2025-11-28T10:47+0000
world
viktor orban
vladimir putin
hungary
moscow
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103490/09/1034900994_0:0:2826:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_dce55bd9e3656aa1c7ce5c9ffca63f8b.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.Orban said the purpose of his talks with the Russian president was to ensure the continued supply of energy to Hungary—specifically, to maintain the flow of Russian gas and oil through pipelines. He noted that energy prices in Hungary are currently the lowest in Europe because the country has access to Russian oil and gas, which are cheaper compared to global market prices. The Hungarian prime minister also expects to discuss the Ukraine settlement while in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
hungary
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103490/09/1034900994_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00f89a54b483bc9ff5a78252f7b1e79a.jpg
Putin meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
Sputnik International
Putin meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban
2025-11-28T10:47+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin meets with hungarian pm orban, arrived in moscom, hold talks with russian president vladimir putin
putin meets with hungarian pm orban, arrived in moscom, hold talks with russian president vladimir putin
Putin Meets With Hungarian PM Orban in Moscow
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.
Orban said the purpose of his talks with the Russian president was to ensure the continued supply of energy to Hungary—specifically, to maintain the flow of Russian gas and oil through pipelines. He noted that energy prices in Hungary are currently the lowest in Europe because the country has access to Russian oil and gas, which are cheaper compared to global market prices.
The Hungarian prime minister also expects to discuss the Ukraine settlement while in Moscow.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!