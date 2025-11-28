https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/putin-meets-with-hungarian-pm-orban-in-moscow-1123189674.html

Putin Meets With Hungarian PM Orban in Moscow

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.Orban said the purpose of his talks with the Russian president was to ensure the continued supply of energy to Hungary—specifically, to maintain the flow of Russian gas and oil through pipelines. He noted that energy prices in Hungary are currently the lowest in Europe because the country has access to Russian oil and gas, which are cheaper compared to global market prices. The Hungarian prime minister also expects to discuss the Ukraine settlement while in Moscow.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!

