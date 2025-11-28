International
Soyuz MS-28 Delivers New Crew to ISS: Infographic
Soyuz MS-28 Delivers New Crew to ISS: Infographic

12:20 GMT 28.11.2025
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket successfully launched the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev, along with NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, on their way to the ISS.
Eight minutes and 49 seconds after the takeoff, the spacecraft separated from the rocket's third stage and reached the orbit. It orbited the Earth twice before docking with the ISS.Upon arrival, they were greeted on board by Russian crew members Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, and Oleg Platonov; US astronauts Zena Cardman, Michael Fincke, and Johnny Kim; and Japan’s Kimiya Yui.The new crew will spend 242 days in orbit. Under the Russian program, more than 40 experiments are planned, along with two spacewalks scheduled for April and June 2026.Check Sputnik’s infographic for full mission details!
Soyuz MS-28 Delivers New Crew to ISS: Infographic

12:20 GMT 28.11.2025
A Soyuz-2.1a rocket successfully launched the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev, along with NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, on their way to the ISS.
Eight minutes and 49 seconds after the takeoff, the spacecraft separated from the rocket's third stage and reached the orbit. It orbited the Earth twice before docking with the ISS.
Upon arrival, they were greeted on board by Russian crew members Sergey Ryzhikov, Alexey Zubritsky, and Oleg Platonov; US astronauts Zena Cardman, Michael Fincke, and Johnny Kim; and Japan’s Kimiya Yui.
The new crew will spend 242 days in orbit. Under the Russian program, more than 40 experiments are planned, along with two spacewalks scheduled for April and June 2026.
Check Sputnik’s infographic for full mission details!
