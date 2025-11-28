https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/ukraines-anti-corruption-watchdog-raids-zelenskys-chief-of-staff-yermak-1123189542.html
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Watchdog Raids Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Yermak
Searches at the home of Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, began with the phrase “Open sesame,” according to Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
"NABU and SAPO are carrying out searches at Andriy Yermak's this morning," Zheleznyak said on Telegram.The lawmaker did not specify the exact location of the searches or their their purpose.Another MP, Oleksiy Honcharenko, stated that NABU is preparing charges against Yermak.According to media reports, about 10 officers of NABU and SAPO launched searches in Kiev's government building district.A high-profile corruption scandal unfolded in Ukraine earlier this month when NABU targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector involving one of Zelenskyy's closest associates, Timur Mindich. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Mindich. On November 13, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and his chief financier, high-profile businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk and Justice Minister German Galushchenko were dismissed due to their involvement in the corruption scandal, touted as the largest in Ukraine's history.
