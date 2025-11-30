https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/netanyahu-asks-israeli-president-herzog-for-pardon-amid-trial-1123202853.html

Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial

Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister is currently under investigation for three cases of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

2025-11-30T14:46+0000

2025-11-30T14:46+0000

2025-11-30T14:51+0000

world

israel

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117234168_0:279:2796:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_8521778faa4d4a4b556e22c56cf9751f.jpg

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought a presidential pardon for accusations of receiving expensive gifts or positive coverage in the media from wealthy figures in exchange for political favors. While the investigation started in 2019, Netanyahu's trial started in 2020. He has repeatedly delayed its proceedings.Netanyahu rejects all accusations, calling them a "witch-hunt".

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

netanyahu trial, israel corruption scandal, netanyahu trump, isaag herzog