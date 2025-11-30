International
Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial
Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial
Israeli Prime Minister is currently under investigation for three cases of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought a presidential pardon for accusations of receiving expensive gifts or positive coverage in the media from wealthy figures in exchange for political favors. While the investigation started in 2019, Netanyahu's trial started in 2020. He has repeatedly delayed its proceedings.Netanyahu rejects all accusations, calling them a "witch-hunt".
Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial

14:46 GMT 30.11.2025 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 30.11.2025)
The Israeli prime minister is currently facing charges for three cases of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought a presidential pardon for accusations of receiving expensive gifts or positive coverage in the media from wealthy figures in exchange for political favors.
While the investigation started in 2019, Netanyahu's trial started in 2020. He has repeatedly delayed its proceedings.

Netanyahu rejects all accusations, calling them a "witch-hunt".

