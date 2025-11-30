https://sputnikglobe.com/20251130/netanyahu-asks-israeli-president-herzog-for-pardon-amid-trial-1123202853.html
Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial
Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister is currently under investigation for three cases of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
2025-11-30T14:46+0000
2025-11-30T14:46+0000
2025-11-30T14:51+0000
world
israel
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117234168_0:279:2796:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_8521778faa4d4a4b556e22c56cf9751f.jpg
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought a presidential pardon for accusations of receiving expensive gifts or positive coverage in the media from wealthy figures in exchange for political favors. While the investigation started in 2019, Netanyahu's trial started in 2020. He has repeatedly delayed its proceedings.Netanyahu rejects all accusations, calling them a "witch-hunt".
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/09/1117234168_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d39617d052f9a1fe0e7347c67758a476.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
netanyahu trial, israel corruption scandal, netanyahu trump, isaag herzog
netanyahu trial, israel corruption scandal, netanyahu trump, isaag herzog
Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Herzog for Pardon Amid Trial
14:46 GMT 30.11.2025 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 30.11.2025)
The Israeli prime minister is currently facing charges for three cases of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought a presidential pardon for accusations of receiving expensive gifts or positive coverage in the media from wealthy figures in exchange for political favors.
While the investigation started in 2019, Netanyahu's trial started in 2020. He has repeatedly delayed its proceedings.
Netanyahu rejects all accusations, calling them a "witch-hunt".