Russian Forces Liberate Klinovoye Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russia's Yug battlegroup took control of the settlement of Klinovoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Units of the Yug group of forces advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Klinovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Meanwhile, Russian forces from the Tsentr Battlegroup inflicted losses on the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov, destroying up to 480 soldiers, three armored vehicles, three cars, and an artillery piece within 24 hours. "Units of the Tsentr group of forces improved their position along the front line, defeating personnel and equipment from six mechanized, infantry, aeromobile, airborne assault, assault brigades, a marine brigade, two territorial defense brigades, and three national guard brigades in the areas of Artemovka, Rodinskoye, Belitskoye, Marievka, Gruzskoye, Belozerskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic. The losses of the Ukrainian forces amounted to up to 480 soldiers, three armored vehicles, three cars, and an artillery piece," the Ministry of Defense's statement said.Russian forces also struck Ukrainian energy infrastructure used by the UAF, the Ministry of Defense reported. "Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery inflicted damage on fuel and energy infrastructure objects used for the benefit of the UAF," the statement added. Additionally, Russian troops attacked ammunition and fuel depots, UAV storage and launch sites, and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries in 136 locations. Anti-aircraft systems downed three long-range Neptune missiles and 97 aircraft-type drones, the ministry added.

