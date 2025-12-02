Peskov Briefs Indian Journalists Ahead of Putin Visit
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky/
Sputnik international news agency hosts a special online briefing with Russian Presidential Aide Dmitry Peskov for Indian journalists ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India.
The event is scheduled for December 2 at 1:30 PM local time at the India Habitat Centre. Olga Dycheva, Head of the “Rossiya Segodnya” bureau in New Delhi, will serve as moderator.
Representatives from leading Indian media outlets, including PTI, ANI News Agency, India Today Group, Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, The Hindu, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Republic TV, Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio), NDTV, ITV, and others, have been invited to attend.
Sputnik is an international news agency and radio broadcaster, part of the “Rossiya Segodnya” media group. Broadcasting in over 30 languages across dozens of countries, Sputnik reaches an audience of 220 million radio listeners and more than 32 million followers on social media.