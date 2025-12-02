https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/putin-hosts-us-special-envoy-steve-witkoff-at-the-kremlin-1123212763.html
Putin Hosts US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin for talks on peace settlement proposals for Ukraine.
The initial 28-point proposal, unveiled on November 21, included the recognition of Crimea, the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics as Russian territories, the division of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions along the line of contact, a reduction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 600,000 personnel, and constitutional guarantees of Ukraine’s non-alignment with NATO and non-nuclear status. President Putin said that the US proposals “could form the basis for a final peace settlement,” however, Ukraine and the European Union reacted negatively. After consulting with European partners, US President Donald Trump later announced that the plan had been scaled back to 22 points.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
14:00 GMT 02.12.2025 (Updated: 16:45 GMT 02.12.2025)
