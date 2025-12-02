International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup has completed the operation to liberate the city of Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk), eliminating up to 495 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces have completed the liberation of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 495 soldiers, a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles," the ministry said. The Sever battlegroup has taken control of the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov region. The Vostok battlegroup has taken control of the settlements of Zeleny Gai and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Tsentr battlegroup has completed the operation to liberate the city of Krasnoarmeysk (also known as Pokrovsk), eliminating up to 495 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of the Tsentr group of forces have completed the liberation of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 495 soldiers, a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles," the ministry said.
The Sever battlegroup has taken control of the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov region.
The Vostok battlegroup has taken control of the settlements of Zeleny Gai and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
