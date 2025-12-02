https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/s-400-high-on-agenda-during-putins-visit-to-india-kremlin-spokesman-at-sputnik-india-briefing-1123214058.html

S-400 'High on Agenda' During Putin's Visit to India: Kremlin Spokesman at Sputnik India Briefing

Sputnik International

Sputnik international news agency hosts a special online briefing with Russian Presidential Aide Dmitry Peskov for Indian journalists ahead of Russian... 02.12.2025, Sputnik International

The event, is taking place at the India Habitat Centre. Olga Dycheva, Head of the Sputnik India Office in New Delhi, is serving as the moderator.Representatives from leading Indian media outlets, including PTI, ANI News Agency, India Today Group, Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, The Hindu, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Republic TV, Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio), NDTV, ITV, and others, have been invited to attend.Key Highlights:Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that several “very successful” documents are being finalized ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India.The agreements are in advanced stages and are expected to be signed during the visit, Peskov said at the Sputnik India briefing.Addressing questions on energy and payments, Peskov stressed that Russia has developed significant resilience in navigating sanctions-related restrictions.Peskov confirmed that the S-400 air-defense system will be one of the prominent items in the upcoming bilateral agenda.The Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet will also be part of the discussions between the two sides. Peskov described the aircraft as the most advanced of its kind.Peskov highlighted Moscow’s commitment to deepening industrial cooperation with India through joint manufacturing and technology sharing.

