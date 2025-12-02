https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/s-400-high-on-agenda-during-putins-visit-to-india-kremlin-spokesman-at-sputnik-india-briefing-1123214058.html
S-400 'High on Agenda' During Putin's Visit to India: Kremlin Spokesman at Sputnik India Briefing
S-400 'High on Agenda' During Putin's Visit to India: Kremlin Spokesman at Sputnik India Briefing
Sputnik International
Sputnik international news agency hosts a special online briefing with Russian Presidential Aide Dmitry Peskov for Indian journalists ahead of Russian... 02.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-02T11:25+0000
2025-12-02T11:25+0000
2025-12-02T13:25+0000
world
india
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
russia
vladimir
new delhi
kremlin
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123213902_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_566f3cebff380d36ef5274bb553ed074.jpg
The event, is taking place at the India Habitat Centre. Olga Dycheva, Head of the Sputnik India Office in New Delhi, is serving as the moderator.Representatives from leading Indian media outlets, including PTI, ANI News Agency, India Today Group, Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, The Hindu, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Republic TV, Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio), NDTV, ITV, and others, have been invited to attend.Key Highlights:Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that several “very successful” documents are being finalized ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India.The agreements are in advanced stages and are expected to be signed during the visit, Peskov said at the Sputnik India briefing.Addressing questions on energy and payments, Peskov stressed that Russia has developed significant resilience in navigating sanctions-related restrictions.Peskov confirmed that the S-400 air-defense system will be one of the prominent items in the upcoming bilateral agenda.The Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet will also be part of the discussions between the two sides. Peskov described the aircraft as the most advanced of its kind.Peskov highlighted Moscow’s commitment to deepening industrial cooperation with India through joint manufacturing and technology sharing.
russia
vladimir
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123213902_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0d351673703bf9a74390c079d2f02481.jpg
Russian Presidential Aide Dmitry Peskov Briefed Indian Journalists Ahead of Putin Visit
Sputnik International
Russian Presidential Aide Dmitry Peskov Briefed Indian Journalists Ahead of Putin Visit
2025-12-02T11:25+0000
true
PT62M51S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
india, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, russia, vladimir, new delhi, kremlin, sputnik, видео
india, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, russia, vladimir, new delhi, kremlin, sputnik, видео
S-400 'High on Agenda' During Putin's Visit to India: Kremlin Spokesman at Sputnik India Briefing
11:25 GMT 02.12.2025 (Updated: 13:25 GMT 02.12.2025)
Sputnik international news agency hosts a special online briefing with Russian Presidential Aide Dmitry Peskov for Indian journalists ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India.
The event, is taking place at the India Habitat Centre. Olga Dycheva, Head of the Sputnik India Office in New Delhi, is serving as the moderator.
Representatives from leading Indian media outlets, including PTI, ANI News Agency, India Today Group, Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, The Hindu, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Republic TV, Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan & All India Radio), NDTV, ITV, and others, have been invited to attend.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that several “very successful” documents are being finalized ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India.
The agreements are in advanced stages and are expected to be signed during the visit, Peskov said at the Sputnik India briefing.
Addressing questions on energy and payments, Peskov stressed that Russia has developed significant resilience in navigating sanctions-related restrictions.
"We have a deep experience in performing under regime of these illegal sanctions. We have our own technologies in doing that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov confirmed that the S-400 air-defense system will be one of the prominent items in the upcoming bilateral agenda.
“I have no doubt it will be discussed during the visit,” he said, noting that members of the Russian delegation accompanying President Putin will be prepared to address the topic in detail.
The Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet will also be part of the discussions between the two sides. Peskov described the aircraft as the most advanced of its kind.
“The issue of Su-57s certainly will be on the agenda during the coming Putin’s visit to India,” he said, calling the jet “the best plane in the world.”
Peskov highlighted Moscow’s commitment to deepening industrial cooperation with India through joint manufacturing and technology sharing.
"We are launching joint productions on Indian territory and we'll continue this road," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.