Belgium Disagrees With EU Commission's Proposal to Use Russian Assets - Foreign Minister

Belgium categorically disagrees with the European Commission's proposal to use Russian assets, considering it extremely risky, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly said that we consider the option of the reparations loan the worst of all, as it is risky and it has never been done before," Prevot told reporters ahead of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting. Belgium believes it is being asked to show solidarity regarding the use of Russian assets, "without being offered the same solidarity in return," the foreign minister added. The European Commission has been seeking to get the EU countries to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. On November 8, media reported that the amount involved stands at around 140 billion euros ($162 billion) in the form of a "reparation loan," which Ukraine will conditionally have to repay after the end of the conflict and in case of "compensation for material damage from Moscow."Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium's Euroclear. On November 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the confiscation of immobilized Russian assets would be considered as theft of property and undermine confidence in the eurozone.

