Trump Declares All Biden 'Autopen' Documents Void
US President Donald Trump said that all the documents and orders signed by the autopen instead of former President Joe Biden are hereby null and void.
2025-12-03T03:58+0000
2025-12-03T03:58+0000
2025-12-03T03:34+0000
americas
donald trump
joe biden
truth social
white house
us
autopen
"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized 'AUTOPEN,' within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect. Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," Trump wrote on Truth Social.On his final day in office on January 20, Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6th and other officials he thought might face "revenge" after he vacates the White House. In March, Trump declared his predecessor's pardons "void," claiming they had been signed with the use of an autopen, possibly even without Biden's knowing.On June 1, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer said that committee identified four individuals who used an autopen to sign documents on Biden's behalf during his term, though their names were not disclosed.US President Donald Trump labeled the purported use of an autopen to sign documents in the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden as one of the biggest political scandals in the United States.
americas
News
en_EN
"Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized 'AUTOPEN,' within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect. Anyone receiving 'Pardons,' 'Commutations,' or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On his final day in office on January 20, Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6th and other officials he thought might face "revenge" after he vacates the White House. In March, Trump declared his predecessor's pardons "void," claiming they had been signed with the use of an autopen, possibly even without Biden's knowing.
On June 1, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer said that committee identified four individuals who used an autopen to sign documents on Biden's behalf during his term, though their names were not disclosed.
US President Donald Trump labeled the purported use of an autopen to sign documents in the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden as one of the biggest political scandals in the United States.