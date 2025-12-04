International
Iraqi Central Bank Denies Freezing Hezbollah, Houthi Funds in Terrorism Crackdown
Iraqi Central Bank Denies Freezing Hezbollah, Houthi Funds in Terrorism Crackdown
Sputnik International
Iraq's Central Bank has mistakenly included Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (also known as the Houthis) and Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah in the list of terrorist organizations whose funds are to be frozen, the bank's committee for the freezing of terrorist funds said on Thursday.
"The Iraqi side approved the list of organizations subject to fund freezing, limiting it to the inclusion of organizations and individuals linked exclusively to IS and Al-Qaeda [terrorist organizations banned in Russia]. The inclusion of other organizations occurred because the list was published before it was amended," the committee said in a statement obtained by Sputnik. Committee chief Omar al-Khalif said in a separate comment, seen by Sputnik, that the two Shiite groups were included in the list "by mistake" and demanded "the removal of these organizations and associated individuals from the list of organizations whose funds are subject to freezing."Earlier in the day, the Iraqi Official Gazette published a list of 14 groups that were designated as terrorist organizations by Iraq, sparking outrage from Iraqi Shiite militias over Hezbollah's and Houthis' inclusion.
Iraqi Central Bank Denies Freezing Hezbollah, Houthi Funds in Terrorism Crackdown

13:32 GMT 04.12.2025
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iraq's Central Bank has mistakenly included Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (also known as the Houthis) and Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah in the list of terrorist organizations whose funds are to be frozen, the bank's committee for the freezing of terrorist funds said on Thursday.
"The Iraqi side approved the list of organizations subject to fund freezing, limiting it to the inclusion of organizations and individuals linked exclusively to IS and Al-Qaeda [terrorist organizations banned in Russia]. The inclusion of other organizations occurred because the list was published before it was amended," the committee said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
Committee chief Omar al-Khalif said in a separate comment, seen by Sputnik, that the two Shiite groups were included in the list "by mistake" and demanded "the removal of these organizations and associated individuals from the list of organizations whose funds are subject to freezing."
Earlier in the day, the Iraqi Official Gazette published a list of 14 groups that were designated as terrorist organizations by Iraq, sparking outrage from Iraqi Shiite militias over Hezbollah's and Houthis' inclusion.
