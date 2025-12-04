https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/putin-says-currently-no-goal-to-introduce-single-brics-currency-1123228600.html

Putin Says Currently No Goal to Introduce Single BRICS Currency

Currently there is no goal to introduce a single currency in the BRICS space, and it should be a calm process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We do not have a goal to introduce a single currency into the BRICS, it must be done carefully and calmly," Putin said in an interview with India Today. The possibilities of using national currencies for settlements in BRICS should be expanded, Putin added. Putin will work in New Delhi on December 4-5. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

