https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/putin-says-currently-no-goal-to-introduce-single-brics-currency-1123228600.html
Putin Says Currently No Goal to Introduce Single BRICS Currency
Putin Says Currently No Goal to Introduce Single BRICS Currency
Sputnik International
Currently there is no goal to introduce a single currency in the BRICS space, and it should be a calm process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2025-12-04T15:34+0000
2025-12-04T15:34+0000
2025-12-04T15:35+0000
world
vladimir putin
india
narendra modi
brics
new delhi
russia
national currencies
currency
national currency
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/07/1122923054_0:158:3075:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f7a101376de3a60e714055793c8aacb.jpg
"We do not have a goal to introduce a single currency into the BRICS, it must be done carefully and calmly," Putin said in an interview with India Today. The possibilities of using national currencies for settlements in BRICS should be expanded, Putin added. Putin will work in New Delhi on December 4-5. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russiachina-trade-now-almost-fully-in-national-currencies---rosneft-ceo-1123173003.html
new delhi
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/07/1122923054_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_749262541912ef60f4671dc16adde2d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, single currency, brics currency, brics space
russian president vladimir putin, single currency, brics currency, brics space
Putin Says Currently No Goal to Introduce Single BRICS Currency
15:34 GMT 04.12.2025 (Updated: 15:35 GMT 04.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Currently there is no goal to introduce a single currency in the BRICS space, and it should be a calm process, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We do not have a goal to introduce a single currency into the BRICS, it must be done carefully and calmly," Putin said in an interview with India Today.
The possibilities of using national currencies
for settlements in BRICS should be expanded, Putin added.
"We need to make greater use of the opportunities of the New BRICS Development Bank," Putin said.
Putin will work in New Delhi on December 4-5. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.