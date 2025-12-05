https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/day-of-military-glory-how-soviet-forces-wiped-out-nazi-troops-in-battle-of-moscow-1123240098.html

Day of Military Glory: How Soviet Forces Wiped Out Nazi Troops in Battle of Moscow

Day of Military Glory: How Soviet Forces Wiped Out Nazi Troops in Battle of Moscow

Sputnik International

December 5 marks Russia’s Day of Military Glory, commemorating the moment in 1941 when the Red Army launched its counteroffensive near Moscow and shattered the myth of the unstoppable Wehrmacht.

2025-12-05T13:12+0000

2025-12-05T13:12+0000

2025-12-05T13:12+0000

russia

russia

moscow

troops

red army

nazi

wwii

wwii victory parade

wwii battle of moscow

great patriotic war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123239937_0:71:2788:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_58b9d40e9432b45f2e781d1ba07339c1.jpg

Battle of Moscow began on September 30, 1941, when German forces attempted a rapid strike toward the Soviet capital as part of Operation Typhoon.Key Flashbacks By mid-October, Nazi troops had reached positions just 80–100 km from Moscow, placing the city under a state of siegeDespite early German success, the advance stalled due to fierce Soviet resistance, including the defense along the Mozhaisk Line—the last shield before the capital.Germans renewed their offensive on November 15, desperate to capture Moscow before winter, but Red Army counterblows near Kashira and north of Moscow reversed the tide.By early December, Soviet forces had pushed the enemy back from multiple directions, paving the ground for a counteroffensive.How Battle of Moscow Turned Tide of WWIIThis operation led to the first major defeat of Nazi Germany since 1939, breaking the backbone of Germany’s Army Group Center.Failure of Nazi troops’ Operation Barbarossa shook confidence within Germany itself. The Red Army's success strengthened the USSR’s international standing and solidified the anti-Hitler coalition.Russian troops in the Ukraine conflict zone are upholding the traditions of the nation's military glory as they successfully advance on all fronts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20120421/172941242.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20170509/zhukov-interview-war-1053428874.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

battle of moscow, russia’s day of military glory, nazi troops, the r ed army's counteroffensive, fierce soviet resistance, red army counterblows, russian troops in the ukraine conflict zone