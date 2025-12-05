https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/day-of-military-glory-how-soviet-forces-wiped-out-nazi-troops-in-battle-of-moscow-1123240098.html
Day of Military Glory: How Soviet Forces Wiped Out Nazi Troops in Battle of Moscow
December 5 marks Russia’s Day of Military Glory, commemorating the moment in 1941 when the Red Army launched its counteroffensive near Moscow and shattered the myth of the unstoppable Wehrmacht.
Battle of Moscow began on September 30, 1941, when German forces attempted a rapid strike toward the Soviet capital as part of Operation Typhoon.Key Flashbacks By mid-October, Nazi troops had reached positions just 80–100 km from Moscow, placing the city under a state of siegeDespite early German success, the advance stalled due to fierce Soviet resistance, including the defense along the Mozhaisk Line—the last shield before the capital.Germans renewed their offensive on November 15, desperate to capture Moscow before winter, but Red Army counterblows near Kashira and north of Moscow reversed the tide.By early December, Soviet forces had pushed the enemy back from multiple directions, paving the ground for a counteroffensive.How Battle of Moscow Turned Tide of WWIIThis operation led to the first major defeat of Nazi Germany since 1939, breaking the backbone of Germany's Army Group Center.Failure of Nazi troops' Operation Barbarossa shook confidence within Germany itself. The Red Army's success strengthened the USSR's international standing and solidified the anti-Hitler coalition.
December 5 marks Russia’s Day of Military Glory, commemorating the moment in 1941 when the Red Army launched its counteroffensive near Moscow and shattered the myth of the unstoppable Wehrmacht.
Battle of Moscow began on September 30, 1941, when German forces attempted a rapid strike toward the Soviet capital as part of Operation Typhoon.
By mid-October, Nazi troops had reached positions just 80–100 km from Moscow, placing the city under a state of siege
Despite early German success, the advance stalled due to fierce Soviet resistance, including the defense along the Mozhaisk Line—the last shield before the capital.
On November 7, a historic military parade was held on Moscow’s Red Square—troops marched directly to battle, boosting morale and showing the world the resolve of the Soviet people.
Germans renewed their offensive on November 15, desperate to capture Moscow before winter, but Red Army counterblows near Kashira and north of Moscow reversed the tide.
By early December, Soviet forces had pushed the enemy back from multiple directions, paving the ground for a counteroffensive.
It began on December 5, amid brutal winter conditions—biting frost and heavy snow. By December 7, German flank groups had been forced 100–250 km away from Moscow. German losses amounted to about 700,000 killed, wounded, or missing, according to official sources.
How Battle of Moscow Turned Tide of WWII
This operation led to the first major defeat of Nazi Germany since 1939, breaking the backbone of Germany’s Army Group Center.
The USSR’s victory in the Battle of Moscow caused a global psychological shift—the myth of German invincibility collapsed.
Failure of Nazi troops’ Operation Barbarossa shook confidence within Germany itself. The Red Army's success strengthened the USSR’s international standing and solidified the anti-Hitler coalition.
Russian troops in the Ukraine conflict zone are upholding the traditions of the nation's military glory as they successfully advance on all fronts.