https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/putin-arrives-at-presidential-palace-in-new-delhi-for-official-welcoming-ceremony-1123233169.html

Putin Arrives at Presidential Palace in New Delhi for Official Welcoming Ceremony

Putin Arrives at Presidential Palace in New Delhi for Official Welcoming Ceremony

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the presidential palace in Delhi for an official welcoming ceremony as part of his state visit to India, a Sputnik... 05.12.2025, Sputnik International

2025-12-05T06:08+0000

2025-12-05T06:08+0000

2025-12-05T06:12+0000

world

vladimir putin

new delhi

russia

vladimir

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/04/1123229517_0:153:3098:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_601ec8175740b771fb060e86211245cb.jpg

The Russian leader arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit on Thursday. On Friday morning, the official welcoming ceremony of the Russian president as part of his state visit is taking place on the square in front of the presidential palace.

new delhi

russia

vladimir

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, new delhi, russia, vladimir