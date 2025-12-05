International
WATCH LIVE: Putin's Visit to India: Day 2
Putin Arrives at Presidential Palace in New Delhi for Official Welcoming Ceremony
The Russian leader arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit on Thursday. On Friday morning, the official welcoming ceremony of the Russian president as part of his state visit is taking place on the square in front of the presidential palace.
06:08 GMT 05.12.2025 (Updated: 06:12 GMT 05.12.2025)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the presidential palace in Delhi for an official welcoming ceremony as part of his state visit to India, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
The Russian leader arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit on Thursday. On Friday morning, the official welcoming ceremony of the Russian president as part of his state visit is taking place on the square in front of the presidential palace.
