Putin's Visit to India: Day 2
Putin's Visit to India: Day 2
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on December 4 for a two-day state visit.
Sputnik is live as the second day of the Russian leader's visit to India kicks off. Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
Day two of Vladimir Putin's official visit to India
Sputnik International
Day two of Vladimir Putin's official visit to India
russian president vladimir putin arrived in india on december 4 for a two-day state visit.
russian president vladimir putin arrived in india on december 4 for a two-day state visit.

Putin's Visit to India: Day 2

06:11 GMT 05.12.2025
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on December 4 for a two-day state visit.
Sputnik is live as the second day of the Russian leader's visit to India kicks off.
Russia’s president will visit the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial
Afterwards, talks between Putin and Modi will begin—first in a limited circle of delegates, then with expanded delegations
A signing ceremony will follow, along with a joint statement by the two leaders for the media. Among the documents is a program for developing strategic areas of Russian–Indian economic cooperation through 2030
Putin and Modi will then take part in the Russia–India Business Forum, including speaking at the plenary session titled “Russia–India: A Dialogue That Changes the World.” The Russian president will also participate in the launch of RT India
Later, Putin will meet with India’s President Droupadi Murmu, and attend a state reception hosted in his honor
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
© Sputnik
