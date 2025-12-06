https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/meet-the-il-114-300-the-all-russian-airliner-ready-for-the-arctic-1123247331.html

Meet Il-114-300: The All-Russian Airliner Ready For the Arctic

Meet Il-114-300: The All-Russian Airliner Ready For the Arctic

The new Russian Il-114-300 turboprop is gearing up for mass production.

Built for regional and hard-to-access routes, the Il-114-300 can operate autonomously from small airfields — even those with short or unpaved runways. It’s designed to handle Arctic conditions, fully able to fly and operate in extreme low-temperature conditions.Check Sputnik’s infographic for details!

