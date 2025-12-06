https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/meet-the-il-114-300-the-all-russian-airliner-ready-for-the-arctic-1123247331.html
Meet Il-114-300: The All-Russian Airliner Ready For the Arctic
Meet Il-114-300: The All-Russian Airliner Ready For the Arctic
Sputnik International
The new Russian Il-114-300 turboprop is gearing up for mass production.
2025-12-06T12:33+0000
2025-12-06T12:33+0000
2025-12-06T12:48+0000
multimedia
infographic
il-114
ilyushin
aircraft
plane
passenger plane
passenger planes
arctic
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/06/1123246824_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_033429c0321ae83d524599415290aa3f.png
Built for regional and hard-to-access routes, the Il-114-300 can operate autonomously from small airfields — even those with short or unpaved runways. It’s designed to handle Arctic conditions, fully able to fly and operate in extreme low-temperature conditions.Check Sputnik’s infographic for details!
arctic
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/06/1123246824_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3a66a3f7bc7337a63d0541edcc1e2726.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
all-russian airliner, il-114-300 turboprop, airliner ready for the arctic, mass production
all-russian airliner, il-114-300 turboprop, airliner ready for the arctic, mass production
Meet Il-114-300: The All-Russian Airliner Ready For the Arctic
12:33 GMT 06.12.2025 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 06.12.2025)
The new Russian Il-114-300 turboprop is gearing up for mass production.
Built for regional and hard-to-access routes, the Il-114-300 can operate autonomously from small airfields — even those with short or unpaved runways.
It’s designed to handle Arctic conditions, fully able to fly and operate in extreme low-temperature conditions.
Check Sputnik’s infographic for details!