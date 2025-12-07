https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/conflicts-start-in-ukrainian-military-over-attempts-to-leave-positions---radio-intercept-1123250809.html
Conflicts Start in Ukrainian Military Over Attempts to Leave Positions - Radio Intercept
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Conflicts are flaring up in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces due to attempts by some soldiers to leave their positions, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
A Ukrainian military group of 12 people came under fire, after which they left their positions without notifying their seniors, as heard on the radio intercept. The Ukrainian commander tried to send the shell-shocked soldier back to his position, threatening criminal liability for disobeying the order. "Do you understand that I have a contusion? Or not?" the soldier said. "What is your reason for leaving us? What is wrong with you? Check your arms and legs. We cannot replace you in any way," the commander replied. "We have reached the position of '300s' [wounded]. Send those alive to scout," the soldier refused. "You survived and left your positions with weapons, even though you knew it was a prison. Get back in the position. I am tired of you," the commander said. The recording of the exchange was obtained in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
13:29 GMT 07.12.2025 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 07.12.2025)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Conflicts are flaring up in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces due to attempts by some soldiers to leave their positions, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
A Ukrainian military group of 12 people came under fire, after which they left their positions without notifying their seniors, as heard on the radio intercept. The Ukrainian commander tried to send the shell-shocked soldier back to his position, threatening criminal liability for disobeying the order.
"Do you understand that I have a contusion? Or not?" the soldier said.
"What is your reason for leaving us? What is wrong with you? Check your arms and legs. We cannot replace you in any way," the commander replied.
"We have reached the position of '300s' [wounded]. Send those alive to scout," the soldier refused.
"You survived and left your positions with weapons, even though you knew it was a prison. Get back in the position. I am tired of you," the commander said.
The recording of the exchange was obtained in the Dnepropetrovsk region.