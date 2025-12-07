https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/india-or-eu-which-offers-better-prospects-for-russia-1123250590.html

India or EU: Which Offers Better Prospects for Russia?

President Vladimir Putin has just returned from India, where he received a very warm welcome from PM Narendra Modi. Russia and India agreed to work together in defense, energy, and trade.

India is developing at a great rate, now vastly outperforming all the members of the European Union combined. With its population being 3 times larger than that of the EU, Indian GDP is growing 5 times faster than in the European Union — 8,20% versus 1,60% in July-September 2025.Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details!

