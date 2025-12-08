https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/estonia-doubles-down-on-massive-defense-outlays-amid-phantom-russia-threat-1123258285.html

Estonia doubles down on massive defense outlays amid phantom ‘Russia threat’

Defense spending is set to triple from $900M to $2.78B by 2026—despite Estonia facing a multi-year recession and the euro area’s highest rate of inflation, reports Bloomberg.

Officials see local production as key amid ongoing European shortages of artillery and shells due to weapons funneling to Ukraine, underscored the publication. The 2026 Estonian budget that prioritizes defense is projected to push the deficit to 4.5% of GDP, outpacing revenue, raising the national debt and interest payments, and prompting warnings from Estonia's Fiscal Council over surging borrowing costs. Russia has consistently emphasized that it has not the slightest intention to attack any European country, but whipping up this hysteria suits the elite’s war agenda.

