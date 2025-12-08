International
Mangal, Meduza & Dikobraz: Russia's Top Anti-Drone Defenses for Armor
Mangal, Meduza & Dikobraz: Russia's Top Anti-Drone Defenses for Armor
Russian engineers have come up with a number of practical, low-tech inexpensive solutions that help keep tanks and armored vehicles safe from drone strikes.
Unofficially referred to simply as ‘Mangal’ (lit. ‘barbeque grill’), this contraption is the modern incarnation of the slat armor, which consists of metal lattice or mesh mounted on a metal frame. When attached to a tank’s armor, it creates an additional layer of defense that makes it harder for drones to reach their target.Meduza (lit. 'jellyfish') is a variation of Mangal. It consists of metal cables wired to a metal frame installed on a tank turret, which vaguely resembles its aquatic namesake. This layer of cables creates an obstacle that drones cannot get throughDikobraz (lit. ‘porcupine’) also uses metal cables but in a slightly different fashion. Instead of just hanging down from the frame, these cables stick out like a porcupine’s needles (hence the name), their ends deliberately frayed, creating a barrier for kamikaze drones.
russia anti drone defenses, russia slate armor, anti-drone mesh, anti-drone cage
03:08 GMT 08.12.2025
Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier with anti-drone mesh in Donetsk People's Republic. January 28, 2025
Russian engineers have come up with a number of practical, low-tech inexpensive solutions that help keep tanks and armored vehicles safe from drone strikes.
Unofficially referred to simply as ‘Mangal’ (lit. ‘barbeque grill’), this contraption is the modern incarnation of the slat armor, which consists of metal lattice or mesh mounted on a metal frame. When attached to a tank’s armor, it creates an additional layer of defense that makes it harder for drones to reach their target.
Meduza (lit. 'jellyfish') is a variation of Mangal. It consists of metal cables wired to a metal frame installed on a tank turret, which vaguely resembles its aquatic namesake. This layer of cables creates an obstacle that drones cannot get through
Dikobraz (lit. ‘porcupine’) also uses metal cables but in a slightly different fashion. Instead of just hanging down from the frame, these cables stick out like a porcupine’s needles (hence the name), their ends deliberately frayed, creating a barrier for kamikaze drones.
