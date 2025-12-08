UK’s Hawkish Military Buildup in Limbo Over Funding Gaps
The UK has rolled out its new “Atlantic Bastion” plan — a slick name to build a hybrid navy mixing drones, autonomous boats, warships, and aircraft to guard undersea cables and pipelines.
It will ostensibly allow the UK to "find, track and, if required, act against adversaries," said a Ministry of Defense spokesman. The justification: same old “Russia threat” remix that always seems to play when budgets need inflating.
Industry buys into hype
Startups like Arondite & giants like Anduril, Helsing, Babcock, and BAE have already sunk ≈ $660 million into developing flashy new tech for the Royal Navy, per Bloomberg
Twenty firms have showcased their prototypes at sea, hoping to snag contracts
Investment is projected to result in just $5.28 million in government contracts - due to lack of long-term defense investment plan
Big talk – No clear funding
UK Defense Secretary John Healey has been going full war hawk, promising to rebuild stockpiles, expand nuclear deterrence, boost submarines, and invest in high-tech weapons.
But six months after unveiling his 130-page defense review, the “transformational” plans lack clear funding beyond 2027, says Bloomberg.
Manufacturers are cited as saying they are in limbo, unsure when contracts will arrive
Defense spending is slated to rise to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, but the government has only laid out a plan to reach 2.6% by 2027
The UK recently inked a new defense pact with Norway to field a joint sub-hunter fleet — but it won’t actually hit the water until the next decade.