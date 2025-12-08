https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/uks-hawkish-military-buildup-in-limbo-over-funding-gaps-1123258442.html

UK’s Hawkish Military Buildup in Limbo Over Funding Gaps

UK’s Hawkish Military Buildup in Limbo Over Funding Gaps

Sputnik International

The UK has rolled out its new “Atlantic Bastion” plan — a slick name to build a hybrid navy mixing drones, autonomous boats, warships, and aircraft to guard undersea cables and pipelines.

2025-12-08T17:05+0000

2025-12-08T17:05+0000

2025-12-08T17:05+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

military & intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122036009_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07260b53580d361894aea8cd5925d231.jpg

It will ostensibly allow the UK to "find, track and, if required, act against adversaries," said a Ministry of Defense spokesman. The justification: same old “Russia threat” remix that always seems to play when budgets need inflating. Industry buys into hype Big talk – No clear funding UK Defense Secretary John Healey has been going full war hawk, promising to rebuild stockpiles, expand nuclear deterrence, boost submarines, and invest in high-tech weapons. But six months after unveiling his 130-page defense review, the “transformational” plans lack clear funding beyond 2027, says Bloomberg.

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, army, plan, defense