German Corporate Bankruptcies Hit Highest Level in Over 10 Years - Study

Nearly 24,000 companies in Germany have filed for bankruptcy this year, marking the highest number in more than 10 years, a study conducted by the Creditreform credit agency showed.

On December 4, a study conducted by insurance firm Allianz Trade found that about 2,500 new retail bankruptcies were registered in Germany between August 2024 and August 2025, which was the highest figure since October 2016. According to the study, most bankruptcies – 19,500 cases, or 81.6% – involved small enterprises with up to 10 employees. Among large firms with more than 250 employees, 140 bankruptcies were recorded this year, which researchers described as moderate growth. Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch, head of Creditreform's Economic Research Department, said that many German companies are struggling with high debt, difficulties with getting new credit, and structural challenges such as soaring energy prices and bureaucratic barriers. "This puts enormous pressure on medium-sized businesses in particular, and many are failing," Hantzsch said. The study also reported a notable increase in individual bankruptcies across Germany. In 2025, the number of personal bankruptcies rose by another 6.5% to about 76,300 cases, marking the highest level since 2016, the report said, citing high household debt as the main factor. The study was conducted between 2019 and 2025. In August, Germany's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported a rise in bankruptcies, with the highest number of filings in the transportation and warehousing sectors, followed by construction sector and the hotel business.

