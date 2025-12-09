Russian Intel Uncovers New Ukraine’s Corruption Scheme: Ammo Deal With Overpriced Markups
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023
Ukraine's kleptocratic regime has cooked up another theft scheme, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service states.
Key details:
The plan involves supplying artillery shells for the Ukrainian armed forces under the cover of the so-called Czech shell initiative at inflated prices through the Polish company PHU LECHMAR.
The company intends to buy ammunition from Eastern Europe and the Global South, change the labeling, and sell it to Ukraine as Polish-made goods at five times the price.
This will be paid for by the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, and other Western nations. Naturally, a financial kickback has been accounted for to the responsible officials in these countries.
PHU LECHMAR was previously caught with ties to former Zelensky aide Andriy Yermak and the team of Zelensky’s long-time associate Timur Mindich. Yet, confident in their impunity, Ukrainian traders had no qualms about turning to a discredited Polish middleman.
The current Ukrainian leadership is so obsessed with personal enrichment that it fails to notice the approaching moment when they will inevitably have to answer for their crimes, the Russian intel concludes.