The plan involves supplying artillery shells for the Ukrainian armed forces under the cover of the so-called Czech shell initiative at inflated prices through the Polish company PHU LECHMAR. The plan involves supplying artillery shells for the Ukrainian armed forces under the cover of the so-called Czech shell initiative at inflated prices through the Polish company PHU LECHMAR.

The company intends to buy ammunition from Eastern Europe and the Global South, change the labeling, and sell it to Ukraine as Polish-made goods at five times the price. The company intends to buy ammunition from Eastern Europe and the Global South, change the labeling, and sell it to Ukraine as Polish-made goods at five times the price.

This will be paid for by the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, and other Western nations. Naturally, a financial kickback has been accounted for to the responsible officials in these countries. This will be paid for by the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, and other Western nations. Naturally, a financial kickback has been accounted for to the responsible officials in these countries.