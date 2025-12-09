https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/witkoff-kushner-gave-zelenskyy-days-to-respond-to-us-peace-plan--reports-1123266004.html
Witkoff, Kushner Gave Zelensky 'Days' to Respond to US Peace Plan – Reports
Witkoff, Kushner Gave Zelensky 'Days' to Respond to US Peace Plan – Reports
Sputnik International
US special envoy Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner gave Volodymyr Zelenskyy “days” to come up with a response to a US-proposed peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials in the know.
2025-12-09T18:54+0000
2025-12-09T18:54+0000
2025-12-09T18:59+0000
world
us
donald trump
steve witkoff
jared kushner
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:22:3072:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_8f40be9fdeeeecf6daaa12d0526b53db.jpg
Zelensky told his European allies that Witkoff and Kushner pressured him during a two-hour phone call on Saturday to respond to a US peace plan that demands Kiev accept territorial losses in exchange for US security guarantees, with Trump aiming to finalize the deal "by Christmas," the report said. Zelensky told Trump’s envoys that he would need some time to consult with European allies before responding to the US proposal, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/us-to-scale-back-support-for-ukraine-after-allocating-2024-g7-loan-1123260858.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123136584_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa06fd4cfff96881b7b4de0388cf98de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us special envoy, steven witkoff, jared kushner, volodymyr zelensky, us peace plan, ukraine conflict, territorial losses, us security guarantees, trump, christmas deal, european allies, financial times, peace negotiation, us proposal, us diplomacy, us peace plan for ukraine, ukraine peace negotiations, ukraine peace talks
us special envoy, steven witkoff, jared kushner, volodymyr zelensky, us peace plan, ukraine conflict, territorial losses, us security guarantees, trump, christmas deal, european allies, financial times, peace negotiation, us proposal, us diplomacy, us peace plan for ukraine, ukraine peace negotiations, ukraine peace talks
Witkoff, Kushner Gave Zelensky 'Days' to Respond to US Peace Plan – Reports
18:54 GMT 09.12.2025 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 09.12.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US special envoy Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner gave Volodymyr Zelensky “days” to come up with a response to a US-proposed peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials in the know.
Zelensky told his European allies that Witkoff and Kushner pressured him during a two-hour phone call on Saturday to respond to a US peace plan that demands Kiev accept territorial losses in exchange for US security guarantees, with Trump aiming to finalize the deal "by Christmas," the report said.
Zelensky told Trump’s envoys that he would need some time to consult with European allies before responding to the US proposal, according to the report.