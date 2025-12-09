International
Witkoff, Kushner Gave Zelensky 'Days' to Respond to US Peace Plan – Reports
Witkoff, Kushner Gave Zelensky 'Days' to Respond to US Peace Plan – Reports
US special envoy Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner gave Volodymyr Zelenskyy “days” to come up with a response to a US-proposed peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials in the know.
Zelensky told his European allies that Witkoff and Kushner pressured him during a two-hour phone call on Saturday to respond to a US peace plan that demands Kiev accept territorial losses in exchange for US security guarantees, with Trump aiming to finalize the deal "by Christmas," the report said. Zelensky told Trump’s envoys that he would need some time to consult with European allies before responding to the US proposal, according to the report.
Witkoff, Kushner Gave Zelensky 'Days' to Respond to US Peace Plan – Reports

18:54 GMT 09.12.2025 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 09.12.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US special envoy Steven Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner gave Volodymyr Zelensky "days" to come up with a response to a US-proposed peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing officials in the know.
Zelensky told his European allies that Witkoff and Kushner pressured him during a two-hour phone call on Saturday to respond to a US peace plan that demands Kiev accept territorial losses in exchange for US security guarantees, with Trump aiming to finalize the deal "by Christmas," the report said.
Zelensky told Trump's envoys that he would need some time to consult with European allies before responding to the US proposal, according to the report.
