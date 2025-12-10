https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/europes-war-hawks-panic-as-trump-threatens-to-pin-ukraine-stalemate-on-them--report-1123266855.html

Europe’s War Hawks Panic as Trump Threatens to Pin Ukraine Stalemate on Them – Report

Europe’s War Hawks Panic as Trump Threatens to Pin Ukraine Stalemate on Them – Report

Sputnik International

European officials fear Donald Trump is running out of patience with the stalled Ukraine peace negotiations—so much so that he could walk away from the talks... 10.12.2025, Sputnik International

2025-12-10T06:58+0000

2025-12-10T06:58+0000

2025-12-10T06:58+0000

world

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

steve witkoff

ukraine

vladimir

russia

cnn

financial times

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088079_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf1a391e6b5eb7f2a0edbe2716fff0f.jpg

They worry the US president might assign blame to Ukraine and Europe for “standing in the way of an agreement,” the outlet says, citing insiders. “It’s becoming more of a political liability for him [Trump] as an endless war,” one senior US official told the publication. In a Monday media interview, Trump once again expressed frustration with Volodomyr Zelensky, saying: Trump’s envoys have given Zelensky “days” to respond to the proposed peace deal, which allegedly requires Ukraine to accept territorial losses, according to a Financial Times report. Following his meeting with European and NATO leaders on Monday, the expired Ukrainian leader said he wasn’t willing to concede territory, and angled for legally binding “security guarantees.” Following Vladimir Putin’s talks with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Russia stated there was no compromise on territory yet, although some US ideas looked “more or less acceptable.” The sides agreed to continue further work through their envoys.

ukraine

vladimir

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, steve witkoff, ukraine, vladimir, russia, cnn, financial times, nato