Europe’s War Hawks Panic as Trump Threatens to Pin Ukraine Stalemate on Them – Report
European officials fear Donald Trump is running out of patience with the stalled Ukraine peace negotiations—so much so that he could walk away from the talks... 10.12.2025, Sputnik International
They worry the US president might assign blame to Ukraine and Europe for "standing in the way of an agreement," the outlet says, citing insiders. "It's becoming more of a political liability for him [Trump] as an endless war," one senior US official told the publication. In a Monday media interview, Trump once again expressed frustration with Volodomyr Zelensky, saying: Trump's envoys have given Zelensky "days" to respond to the proposed peace deal, which allegedly requires Ukraine to accept territorial losses, according to a Financial Times report. Following his meeting with European and NATO leaders on Monday, the expired Ukrainian leader said he wasn't willing to concede territory, and angled for legally binding "security guarantees." Following Vladimir Putin's talks with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Russia stated there was no compromise on territory yet, although some US ideas looked "more or less acceptable." The sides agreed to continue further work through their envoys.
European officials fear Donald Trump is running out of patience with the stalled Ukraine peace negotiations—so much so that he could walk away from the talks, CNN reports.
They worry the US president might assign blame to Ukraine and Europe for “standing in the way of an agreement,” the outlet says, citing insiders.
“It’s becoming more of a political liability for him [Trump] as an endless war,” one senior US official told the publication. In a Monday media interview, Trump once again expressed frustration with Volodomyr Zelensky, saying:
“He’s going to have to get on the ball and start accepting things, you know, when you’re losing.” Peace talks have already passed the Thanksgiving deadline set by Trump.
Trump’s envoys have given Zelensky “days” to respond to the proposed peace deal, which allegedly requires Ukraine to accept territorial losses, according to a Financial Times report.
Following his meeting with European and NATO leaders on Monday, the expired Ukrainian leader said he wasn’t willing to concede territory, and angled for legally binding “security guarantees.”
Following Vladimir Putin’s talks with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Russia stated there was no compromise on territory yet, although some US ideas looked “more or less acceptable.”
The sides agreed to continue further work through their envoys.