Russian-Chinese Joint Air Patrols Demonstrate Commitment to Regional Peace - Beijing
BEIJING, December 10 (Sputnik) - The joint air patrols by China and Russia demonstrate both countries' determination to maintain regional peace and stability...
On Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that a joint air group—including Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers from the Russian Aerospace Forces and H-6K strategic bombers from the Chinese Air Force—conducted aerial patrols over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean. The patrol was conducted under the 2025 military cooperation plan and is not directed at any third country."This joint strategic air patrol, which is an event within the framework of the annual cooperation plan, demonstrates the determination and ability of both sides to jointly meet the challenges of regional security and maintain regional peace and stability," the spokesman said in a statement.
06:59 GMT 10.12.2025
BEIJING, December 10 (Sputnik) - The joint air patrols by China and Russia demonstrate both countries' determination to maintain regional peace and stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that a joint air group—including Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers from the Russian Aerospace Forces and H-6K strategic bombers from the Chinese Air Force—conducted aerial patrols over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean. The patrol was conducted under the 2025 military cooperation plan and is not directed at any third country.
"This joint strategic air patrol, which is an event within the framework of the annual cooperation plan, demonstrates the determination and ability of both sides to jointly meet the challenges of regional security and maintain regional peace and stability," the spokesman said in a statement.
