International
Russia Striving for Lasting Peace, Not Mere Ceasefire - Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/lavrov-speaks-at-plenary-session-of-russian-federation-council-1123267491.html
Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council
Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council
Sputnik International
Speaking at the plenary session of Russian Federation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia appreciatesTrump's effort to achieve a... 10.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-10T08:16+0000
2025-12-10T08:16+0000
world
sergey lavrov
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
russian federation council
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122951973_0:0:1506:847_1920x0_80_0_0_95993ee62b1515837f2e37841f955135.jpg
He added that there is an understanding that a sustainable settlement would not be possible without addressing the root causes of the crisis, and President Putin has pointed to these root causes many times.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov
Sputnik International
Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council
2025-12-10T08:16+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122951973_63:0:1454:1043_1920x0_80_0_0_b48a351b846a3035e3e39048111e0f4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, russian federation council, видео
sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, russian federation council, видео

Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council

08:16 GMT 10.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov talks to Arab media in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov talks to Arab media in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Speaking at the plenary session of Russian Federation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia appreciatesTrump's effort to achieve a political and diplomatic settlement for Ukraine.
He added that there is an understanding that a sustainable settlement would not be possible without addressing the root causes of the crisis, and President Putin has pointed to these root causes many times.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала