Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council

Speaking at the plenary session of Russian Federation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia appreciates Trump's effort to achieve a political and diplomatic settlement for Ukraine.
He added that there is an understanding that a sustainable settlement would not be possible without addressing the root causes of the crisis, and President Putin has pointed to these root causes many times.
Speaking at the plenary session of Russian Federation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia appreciatesTrump's effort to achieve a political and diplomatic settlement for Ukraine.
He added that there is an understanding that a sustainable settlement would not be possible without addressing the root causes of the crisis, and President Putin has pointed to these root causes many times.