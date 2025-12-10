https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/lavrov-speaks-at-plenary-session-of-russian-federation-council-1123267491.html

Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council

Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council

Sputnik International

Speaking at the plenary session of Russian Federation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia appreciatesTrump's effort to achieve a... 10.12.2025, Sputnik International

2025-12-10T08:16+0000

2025-12-10T08:16+0000

2025-12-10T08:16+0000

world

sergey lavrov

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

russian federation council

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0d/1122951973_0:0:1506:847_1920x0_80_0_0_95993ee62b1515837f2e37841f955135.jpg

He added that there is an understanding that a sustainable settlement would not be possible without addressing the root causes of the crisis, and President Putin has pointed to these root causes many times.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Sputnik International Lavrov Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Federation Council 2025-12-10T08:16+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, russian federation council, видео