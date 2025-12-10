https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/thai-navy-launches-naval-air-force-operation-near-cambodian-border---military-1123267140.html
Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military
Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military
Sputnik International
JAKARTA, December 10 (Sputnik) - The Thai navy has launched a large-scale operation dubbed "Trat Prap Porapak," deploying naval and air forces amid the... 10.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-10T07:02+0000
2025-12-10T07:02+0000
2025-12-10T07:02+0000
world
military & intelligence
cambodia
sputnik
royal thai navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100029861_137:204:1600:1027_1920x0_80_0_0_41945eecca35f67eaa87cc7e4688eabc.jpg
"On December 10, the Royal Thai Navy assumed expanded operational authority in its sector due to the escalation of military clashes with Cambodia," the headquarters said in a statement.The HTMS Thepa warship was deployed to the operation area and tasked with conducting round-the-clock patrols and reconnaissance, the statement added."The entire crew has been placed on full combat alert, and weapons are fully operational and ready for immediate use in the event of an escalation," the Thai military said.The navy also warned Thai fishermen to refrain from sailing near the maritime border with Cambodia.
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100029861_230:140:1600:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_0027bddddefee3093f20c73589b740bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
military & intelligence, cambodia, sputnik, royal thai navy
military & intelligence, cambodia, sputnik, royal thai navy
Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military
JAKARTA, December 10 (Sputnik) - The Thai navy has launched a large-scale operation dubbed "Trat Prap Porapak," deploying naval and air forces amid the escalating conflict with Cambodia, the Thai border defense force headquarters in Trat province said on Wednesday.
"On December 10, the Royal Thai Navy assumed expanded operational authority in its sector due to the escalation of military clashes with Cambodia," the headquarters said in a statement.
The HTMS Thepa warship was deployed to the operation area and tasked with conducting round-the-clock patrols and reconnaissance, the statement added.
"The entire crew has been placed on full combat alert, and weapons are fully operational and ready for immediate use in the event of an escalation," the Thai military said.
The navy also warned Thai fishermen to refrain from sailing near the maritime border with Cambodia.