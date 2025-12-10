https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/thai-navy-launches-naval-air-force-operation-near-cambodian-border---military-1123267140.html

Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military

Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military

JAKARTA, December 10 (Sputnik) - The Thai navy has launched a large-scale operation dubbed "Trat Prap Porapak," deploying naval and air forces amid the...

"On December 10, the Royal Thai Navy assumed expanded operational authority in its sector due to the escalation of military clashes with Cambodia," the headquarters said in a statement.The HTMS Thepa warship was deployed to the operation area and tasked with conducting round-the-clock patrols and reconnaissance, the statement added."The entire crew has been placed on full combat alert, and weapons are fully operational and ready for immediate use in the event of an escalation," the Thai military said.The navy also warned Thai fishermen to refrain from sailing near the maritime border with Cambodia.

