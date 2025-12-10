International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/thai-navy-launches-naval-air-force-operation-near-cambodian-border---military-1123267140.html
Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military
Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military
Sputnik International
JAKARTA, December 10 (Sputnik) - The Thai navy has launched a large-scale operation dubbed "Trat Prap Porapak," deploying naval and air forces amid the... 10.12.2025, Sputnik International
2025-12-10T07:02+0000
2025-12-10T07:02+0000
world
military & intelligence
cambodia
sputnik
royal thai navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100029861_137:204:1600:1027_1920x0_80_0_0_41945eecca35f67eaa87cc7e4688eabc.jpg
"On December 10, the Royal Thai Navy assumed expanded operational authority in its sector due to the escalation of military clashes with Cambodia," the headquarters said in a statement.The HTMS Thepa warship was deployed to the operation area and tasked with conducting round-the-clock patrols and reconnaissance, the statement added."The entire crew has been placed on full combat alert, and weapons are fully operational and ready for immediate use in the event of an escalation," the Thai military said.The navy also warned Thai fishermen to refrain from sailing near the maritime border with Cambodia.
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100029861_230:140:1600:1167_1920x0_80_0_0_0027bddddefee3093f20c73589b740bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, cambodia, sputnik, royal thai navy
military & intelligence, cambodia, sputnik, royal thai navy

Thai Navy Launches Naval, Air Force Operation Near Cambodian Border - Military

07:02 GMT 10.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ian StewartСолдат с бездомным щенком недалеко от северной границы Камбоджи с Таиландом
Солдат с бездомным щенком недалеко от северной границы Камбоджи с Таиландом - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2025
© AP Photo / Ian Stewart
Subscribe
JAKARTA, December 10 (Sputnik) - The Thai navy has launched a large-scale operation dubbed "Trat Prap Porapak," deploying naval and air forces amid the escalating conflict with Cambodia, the Thai border defense force headquarters in Trat province said on Wednesday.
"On December 10, the Royal Thai Navy assumed expanded operational authority in its sector due to the escalation of military clashes with Cambodia," the headquarters said in a statement.
The HTMS Thepa warship was deployed to the operation area and tasked with conducting round-the-clock patrols and reconnaissance, the statement added.
"The entire crew has been placed on full combat alert, and weapons are fully operational and ready for immediate use in the event of an escalation," the Thai military said.
The navy also warned Thai fishermen to refrain from sailing near the maritime border with Cambodia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала