EU Indefinitely Freezes Russian Central Bank's Assets - Reports

EU Indefinitely Freezes Russian Central Bank's Assets - Reports

Sputnik International

EU countries have agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe for an indefinite period, Reuters reported on Friday.

The frozen assets are worth 210 billion euros ($246 billion), according to the report. An indefinite freeze in lieu of a vote every six months on the issue is said to "remove the risk" of dissenting bloc members Hungary and Slovakia being able to stall Brussels' plans.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the EU of stepping "over the Rubicon" by allowing Russia's assets to be frozen via a qualified majority vote of 15 of 27 member states, warning that this would "cause irreparable damage to the Union," and stressing Hungary's protest of the decision, and plans to "do its best to restore a lawful situation."Earlier on Friday, the Russian Central Bank blasted the EU's plans to use its assets to issue war loans to Ukraine through 2026 and 2027 as illegal, and warned that Moscow reserves the right to respond.Separately on Friday, the Central Bank mounted a lawsuit against Euroclear, the Brussels-based clearing house and securities depository containing most of Russia's frozen assets, in a Moscow court.The EU's decision comes amid US President Donald Trump's efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukrainian crisis, including what the Wall Street Journal reports are plans to unlock the frozen Russian funds and try to restore energy cooperation between Moscow and Europe.

