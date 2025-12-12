https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/us-will-help-with-security-guarantees-to-ukraine--trump-1123280941.html

US Will Help with Security Guarantees for Ukraine — Trump

US Will Help with Security Guarantees for Ukraine — Trump

Sputnik International

The United States will take part in Saturday's meeting with representatives of Europe and Ukraine if there is a good chance for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

2025-12-12T03:14+0000

2025-12-12T03:14+0000

2025-12-12T05:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

us

white house

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123123623_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_99d9ea3a92d2cb4890a8163e40ac2ac7.jpg

"There is a meeting on Saturday. We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting. We said we'll attend the meeting if they think there's a good chance. They want me to attend. They want us to attend. And we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance. And we don't want to waste a lot of time," Trump told reporters at the White House.US President Donald Trump said that people in Ukraine - except Volodymyr Zelensky - would like to reach a peace deal with Russia."In fact, other than President Zelensky, people love the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters at the White House.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us security guarantees, security guarantees for ukraine, us-ukraine relations, does zelensky want election, ukraine election,