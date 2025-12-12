https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/us-will-help-with-security-guarantees-to-ukraine--trump-1123280941.html
US Will Help with Security Guarantees for Ukraine — Trump
US Will Help with Security Guarantees for Ukraine — Trump
Sputnik International
The United States will take part in Saturday's meeting with representatives of Europe and Ukraine if there is a good chance for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
2025-12-12T03:14+0000
2025-12-12T03:14+0000
2025-12-12T05:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
us
white house
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123123623_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_99d9ea3a92d2cb4890a8163e40ac2ac7.jpg
"There is a meeting on Saturday. We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting. We said we'll attend the meeting if they think there's a good chance. They want me to attend. They want us to attend. And we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance. And we don't want to waste a lot of time," Trump told reporters at the White House.US President Donald Trump said that people in Ukraine - except Volodymyr Zelensky - would like to reach a peace deal with Russia."In fact, other than President Zelensky, people love the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters at the White House.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123123623_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aef406df202d6c992b7fe24eb825e4a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us security guarantees, security guarantees for ukraine, us-ukraine relations, does zelensky want election, ukraine election,
us security guarantees, security guarantees for ukraine, us-ukraine relations, does zelensky want election, ukraine election,
US Will Help with Security Guarantees for Ukraine — Trump
03:14 GMT 12.12.2025 (Updated: 05:42 GMT 12.12.2025)
The United States will take part in Saturday's meeting with representatives of Europe and Ukraine if there is a good chance for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
"There is a meeting on Saturday. We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting. We said we'll attend the meeting if they think there's a good chance. They want me to attend. They want us to attend. And we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance. And we don't want to waste a lot of time," Trump told reporters at the White House.
US President Donald Trump said that people in Ukraine - except Volodymyr Zelensky - would like to reach a peace deal with Russia.
"In fact, other than President Zelensky, people love the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters at the White House.