Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Will Help with Security Guarantees for Ukraine — Trump
US Will Help with Security Guarantees for Ukraine — Trump
The United States will take part in Saturday's meeting with representatives of Europe and Ukraine if there is a good chance for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
"There is a meeting on Saturday. We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting. We said we'll attend the meeting if they think there's a good chance. They want me to attend. They want us to attend. And we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance. And we don't want to waste a lot of time," Trump told reporters at the White House.US President Donald Trump said that people in Ukraine - except Volodymyr Zelensky - would like to reach a peace deal with Russia."In fact, other than President Zelensky, people love the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters at the White House.
03:14 GMT 12.12.2025 (Updated: 05:42 GMT 12.12.2025)
The United States will take part in Saturday's meeting with representatives of Europe and Ukraine if there is a good chance for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.
"There is a meeting on Saturday. We'll see whether or not we attend the meeting. We said we'll attend the meeting if they think there's a good chance. They want me to attend. They want us to attend. And we'll be attending the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we think there's a good chance. And we don't want to waste a lot of time," Trump told reporters at the White House.
US President Donald Trump said that people in Ukraine - except Volodymyr Zelensky - would like to reach a peace deal with Russia.
"In fact, other than President Zelensky, people love the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters at the White House.
