Cracking of Seversk Fortress a 'Catastrophe' for Ukraine - Expert
Cracking of Seversk Fortress a ‘Catastrophe’ for Ukraine - Expert
Sputnik International
“The taking of Seversk is a catastrophe for Ukraine’s armed forces, as it will allow [Russia] to advance on Kramatorsk and Slavyansk,” the last major heavily-fortified agglomeration in the Donbass under Ukraine’s control, military expert Evgeny Mikhailov says.
According to Mikhailov, Seversk’s liberation means:
Russian forces free Seversk. Screenshot of footage from drone video.
Russian forces free Seversk. Screenshot of footage from drone video.
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
“The taking of Seversk is a catastrophe for Ukraine’s armed forces, as it will allow [Russia] to advance on Kramatorsk and Slavyansk,” the last major heavily-fortified agglomeration in the Donbass under Ukraine’s control, military expert Evgeny Mikhailov says.
According to Mikhailov, Seversk’s liberation means:
Cutting off logistics and supply routes to Ukrainian forces in nearby areas, which means “a shortage of combat kits, adequate food, and the impossibility of rotation”
That, in turn, “impacts the Ukrainian military’s defensive capabilities, and makes it impossible to redeploy well-trained units, which simply don’t exist anymore” anyway, as evidenced by the reported deployment of Ukrainian GUR special forces units to try to recapture Kupyansk, and General Syrsky’s orders to throw deserters into assault units
Undermining plans to condition Ukrainian troops’ withdrawal from the remaining Ukrainian-occupied areas of the Donbass on some kinds of concessions in peace negotiations
Weakening Ukrainian morale, already falling over the policies and scandals surrounding the country’s leadership. “Morale is low, and if the morale for conducting military operations is low, it will collapse from a lack of will to resist, from fatigue, no matter how well-fortified an area is,” Mikhailov summed up.
Seversk liberated - map of the region
Seversk liberated - map of the region - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2025
Seversk liberated - map of the region
