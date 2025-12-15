International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/chile-elects-right-wing-jose-antonio-kast-a-trump-and-milei-ally-1123295022.html
Chile Elects Right-Wing Jose Antonio Kast, a Trump and Milei Ally
Chile Elects Right-Wing Jose Antonio Kast, a Trump and Milei Ally
Sputnik International
Chilean President Gabriel Boric has invited José Antonio Kast — who won a decisive 58.18% of the vote — to La Moneda Palace to begin the transfer of power.
2025-12-15T03:57+0000
2025-12-15T04:24+0000
world
donald trump
chile
republican party
south america
presidential election
presidential candidate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123294864_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8923de6d5844380f347ba246c350ad9f.jpg
Who is Kast? The president-elect will take office on March 11, 2026, for a four-year term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/the-beauty-and-the-beast-on-the-us-national-security-strategy----pepe-escobar-1123275939.html
chile
south america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123294864_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_718a23bc2ad2db6eaad5cbad631d49b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chile election, chile presidential election, president of chile, jose antonio kast, right-wing leaders in south america,
chile election, chile presidential election, president of chile, jose antonio kast, right-wing leaders in south america,

Chile Elects Right-Wing Jose Antonio Kast, a Trump and Milei Ally

03:57 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 15.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixJose Antonio Kast, leader of the Republican Party, waves after winning the presidential runoff election in Chile
Jose Antonio Kast, leader of the Republican Party, waves after winning the presidential runoff election in Chile - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2025
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
Chilean President Gabriel Boric has invited José Antonio Kast — who won a decisive 58.18% of the vote — to La Moneda Palace to begin the transfer of power.
Who is Kast?
A lawyer and founder of the Republican Party, born to German immigrants in 1966.
A former UDI congressman who has run for president since 2017.
Campaign centered on security, mass deportations of irregular migrants, and $6 billion in government spending cuts.
In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
Analysis
The Beauty and the Beast: Pepe Escobar on the US National Security Strategy
11 December, 12:11 GMT
The president-elect will take office on March 11, 2026, for a four-year term.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала