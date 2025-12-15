https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/chile-elects-right-wing-jose-antonio-kast-a-trump-and-milei-ally-1123295022.html
Chile Elects Right-Wing Jose Antonio Kast, a Trump and Milei Ally
Chile Elects Right-Wing Jose Antonio Kast, a Trump and Milei Ally
Sputnik International
Chilean President Gabriel Boric has invited José Antonio Kast — who won a decisive 58.18% of the vote — to La Moneda Palace to begin the transfer of power.
2025-12-15T03:57+0000
2025-12-15T03:57+0000
2025-12-15T04:24+0000
world
donald trump
chile
republican party
south america
presidential election
presidential candidate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123294864_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8923de6d5844380f347ba246c350ad9f.jpg
Who is Kast? The president-elect will take office on March 11, 2026, for a four-year term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/the-beauty-and-the-beast-on-the-us-national-security-strategy----pepe-escobar-1123275939.html
chile
south america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0f/1123294864_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_718a23bc2ad2db6eaad5cbad631d49b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
chile election, chile presidential election, president of chile, jose antonio kast, right-wing leaders in south america,
chile election, chile presidential election, president of chile, jose antonio kast, right-wing leaders in south america,
Chile Elects Right-Wing Jose Antonio Kast, a Trump and Milei Ally
03:57 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 15.12.2025)
Chilean President Gabriel Boric has invited José Antonio Kast — who won a decisive 58.18% of the vote — to La Moneda Palace to begin the transfer of power.
A lawyer and founder of the Republican Party, born to German immigrants in 1966.
A former UDI congressman who has run for president since 2017.
Campaign centered on security, mass deportations of irregular migrants, and $6 billion in government spending cuts.
The president-elect will take office on March 11, 2026, for a four-year term.