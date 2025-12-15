https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/meet-russias-ka-52e-alligator-chopper-that-stunned-the-world-1123300545.html
Meet Russia’s Ka-52E Alligator Chopper That Stunned the World
The Ka-52E helicopters recently amazed audiences at the Dubai Airshow with their new aerobatic maneuvers.
Essential for the special military operation, these choppers are taking down drones targeting civilian infrastructure. Capable of striking air, land, and surface targets, they also excel in reconnaissance in any weather or climate.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
Essential for the special military operation, these choppers are taking down drones targeting civilian infrastructure. Capable of striking air, land, and surface targets, they also excel in reconnaissance in any weather or climate.
Weapons: 30-mm gun, guided missiles, S-8 rocket pods
Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!