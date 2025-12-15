International
Meet Russia's Ka-52E Alligator Chopper That Stunned the World
Meet Russia’s Ka-52E Alligator Chopper That Stunned the World
The Ka-52E helicopters recently amazed audiences at the Dubai Airshow with their new aerobatic maneuvers.
Essential for the special military operation, these choppers are taking down drones targeting civilian infrastructure. Capable of striking air, land, and surface targets, they also excel in reconnaissance in any weather or climate.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
Meet Ka-52E Helicopter
Ka-52E helicopters recently amazed audiences at the Dubai Airshow with their new aerobatic maneuvers
Meet Russia’s Ka-52E Alligator Chopper That Stunned the World

15:03 GMT 15.12.2025
Meet Ka-52E helicopter
The Ka-52E helicopters recently amazed audiences at the Dubai Airshow with their new aerobatic maneuvers.
Essential for the special military operation, these choppers are taking down drones targeting civilian infrastructure. Capable of striking air, land, and surface targets, they also excel in reconnaissance in any weather or climate.
Max. speed: 300 km/h
Service ceiling: 5.5 km
Flight range: 460 km
Weapons: 30-mm gun, guided missiles, S-8 rocket pods
Crew: two people
Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
