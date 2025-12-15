https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/meet-russias-ka-52e-alligator-chopper-that-stunned-the-world-1123300545.html

Meet Russia’s Ka-52E Alligator Chopper That Stunned the World

Sputnik International

The Ka-52E helicopters recently amazed audiences at the Dubai Airshow with their new aerobatic maneuvers.

Essential for the special military operation, these choppers are taking down drones targeting civilian infrastructure. Capable of striking air, land, and surface targets, they also excel in reconnaissance in any weather or climate.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

