Russia Can Play Important Role in Resolving Situation Around Iran Nuclear Program - Grossi

Russia could play a very important role in helping to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

"A very important one. Is something I had the honor to discuss with [Russian] President Putin and with the foreign minister and with Mr. [Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey] Likhachev and with people from the Ministry of Defense," Grossi said, commenting on the role that Russia could play in facilitating a resolution of the situation around Iran's nuclear program.The tensions regarding Iran's nuclear status re-emerged in 2018 when the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (also known as the JCPOA) that restricted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions. Up to today both sides have repeatedly talked about reviving the nuclear deal; however, no real progress has been achieved.

