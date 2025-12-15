https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/russia-deploys-new-top-tier-su-34-jets-to-frontline-1123298328.html

Russia Deploys New Top-Tier Su-34 Jets to Frontline

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has sent a new batch of advanced Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Armed Forces for use during the special military operation. The cutting-edge jets are enhanced with the latest combat experience in mind, UAC noted, and are ready to strike ground, surface, and air targets while conducting vital reconnaissance.

Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

