Venezuela Adjusts Defense Strategy Amid External Threats - Maduro
Sputnik International
Venezuela has adjusted and strengthened its defense strategy amid aggressive actions and pressure, President Nicolas Maduro said.
Venezuela has recently faced military threats and the seizure of a tanker carrying its oil, marking a "breakdown of legal and diplomatic channels," and forcing Caracas to adjust its security approach, the president added. The Venezuelan president proposed that ALBA member states adopt a combined response strategy based on "united and sustained resistance" and a joint policy of building a shared, cooperative economy for mutual benefit. This approach aims to strengthen a regional social model based on the ideas of Latin American liberators and guarantees of the rights to education, healthcare, and social protection, he said. ALBA should serve as an example of defending international law and regional stability amid a "period of growing imperialist abuses," Maduro added.
06:32 GMT 15.12.2025
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixVenezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
"We have adjusted and improved our view of the national defense system, inherited from our ancestors, from the great leader Guaicaipuro and the Caribbean Indigenous resistance," Maduro said on Sunday, speaking at the XXV summit of heads of state and government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).
Venezuela has recently faced military threats and the seizure of a tanker carrying its oil, marking a "breakdown of legal and diplomatic channels," and forcing Caracas to adjust its security approach, the president added.
The Venezuelan president proposed that ALBA member states adopt a combined response strategy based on "united and sustained resistance" and a joint policy of building a shared, cooperative economy for mutual benefit.
This approach aims to strengthen a regional social model based on the ideas of Latin American liberators and guarantees of the rights to education, healthcare, and social protection, he said. ALBA should serve as an example of defending international law and regional stability amid a "period of growing imperialist abuses," Maduro added.
