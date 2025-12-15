https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/venezuela-adjusts-defense-strategy-amid-external-threats---maduro-1123295714.html

Venezuela Adjusts Defense Strategy Amid External Threats - Maduro

Venezuela has adjusted and strengthened its defense strategy amid aggressive actions and pressure, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Venezuela has recently faced military threats and the seizure of a tanker carrying its oil, marking a "breakdown of legal and diplomatic channels," and forcing Caracas to adjust its security approach, the president added. The Venezuelan president proposed that ALBA member states adopt a combined response strategy based on "united and sustained resistance" and a joint policy of building a shared, cooperative economy for mutual benefit. This approach aims to strengthen a regional social model based on the ideas of Latin American liberators and guarantees of the rights to education, healthcare, and social protection, he said. ALBA should serve as an example of defending international law and regional stability amid a "period of growing imperialist abuses," Maduro added.

