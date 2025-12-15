https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/witkoff-a-lot-of-progress-made-in-berlin-talks-with-zelensky-1123294623.html

Witkoff: 'A Lot of Progress' Made in Berlin Talks with Zelensky

Witkoff: 'A Lot of Progress' Made in Berlin Talks with Zelensky

Sputnik International

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported that a 5-hour meeting in Berlin between Volodymyr Zelensky, Jared Kushner, and US/Ukrainian delegations resulted in significant progress on Trump's 20-point peace plan and economic agendas.

2025-12-15T03:13+0000

2025-12-15T03:13+0000

2025-12-15T04:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

steve witkoff

donald trump

berlin

russia

ukraine

us-ukraine relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_725dccdb76a2026436879a254c0b6325.jpg

On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.

berlin

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

witkoff meeting, us-ukraine talks, ukraine peace plan, trump peace plan, us special envoy on ukraine,