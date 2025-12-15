https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/witkoff-a-lot-of-progress-made-in-berlin-talks-with-zelensky-1123294623.html
Witkoff: 'A Lot of Progress' Made in Berlin Talks with Zelensky
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported that a 5-hour meeting in Berlin between Volodymyr Zelensky, Jared Kushner, and US/Ukrainian delegations resulted in significant progress on Trump's 20-point peace plan and economic agendas.
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported that a 5-hour meeting in Berlin between Volodymyr Zelensky, Jared Kushner, and US/Ukrainian delegations resulted in significant progress on Trump's 20-point peace plan and economic agendas.
"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," Witkoff wrote on X.
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.