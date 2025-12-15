International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/witkoff-a-lot-of-progress-made-in-berlin-talks-with-zelensky-1123294623.html
Witkoff: 'A Lot of Progress' Made in Berlin Talks with Zelensky
Witkoff: 'A Lot of Progress' Made in Berlin Talks with Zelensky
Sputnik International
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported that a 5-hour meeting in Berlin between Volodymyr Zelensky, Jared Kushner, and US/Ukrainian delegations resulted in significant progress on Trump's 20-point peace plan and economic agendas.
2025-12-15T03:13+0000
2025-12-15T04:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
steve witkoff
donald trump
berlin
russia
ukraine
us-ukraine relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_725dccdb76a2026436879a254c0b6325.jpg
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
berlin
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70f2ee7df7e6d4fdaeda980960f2a9d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
witkoff meeting, us-ukraine talks, ukraine peace plan, trump peace plan, us special envoy on ukraine,
witkoff meeting, us-ukraine talks, ukraine peace plan, trump peace plan, us special envoy on ukraine,

Witkoff: 'A Lot of Progress' Made in Berlin Talks with Zelensky

03:13 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 15.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonWhite House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported that a 5-hour meeting in Berlin between Volodymyr Zelensky, Jared Kushner, and US/Ukrainian delegations resulted in significant progress on Trump's 20-point peace plan and economic agendas.
"A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," Witkoff wrote on X.
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала