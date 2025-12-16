https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/pakistan-russia-reject-western-hegemony-vow-stronger-partnership-at-forum-1123307703.html

Pakistan, Russia Reject Western Hegemony, Vow Stronger Partnership at Forum

Pakistani and Russian politicians and experts opened a bilateral forum on Monday by asserting that the global balance of power is shifting toward Eurasia and the Global South, criticizing Western hegemony and vowing to strengthen their strategic partnership.

Speaking at the Russia-Pakistan Eurasian Forum, Pakistani Sen. Mushahid Hussain Syed said the two nations are central to a new multipolar world order. He described Pakistan as a confident middle power capable of defending its sovereignty and playing a larger security role in the Muslim world. The senator said Pakistan does not view Russia through a Western lens, and he emphasized that both countries oppose all forms of regional and global dominance. He cited Pakistan’s neutrality on the Ukraine conflict and its clear position on the Palestinian issue as evidence of an independent foreign policy. Syed also called for a joint counterterrorism strategy involving nations from Islamabad and Riyadh to Beijing, Moscow and Washington. Pakistani defense analyst Maria Sultan highlighted existing military and counterterrorism cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad. She argued for a broader concept of security focused on protecting people’s identity and rights, beyond just physical safety. She suggested Russia’s actions in Ukraine could be seen through this lens of protecting national identity. Sultan also criticized personal sanctions as discrimination based on nationality, saying real human security is built on strong regional and national foundations. On economic ties, Former Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Andrey Baklanov noted a significant trade imbalance, with Russian exports to Pakistan exceeding imports by seven to eight times. Additionally, he said that the two countries needed to find a more efficient alternative to the barter system that has emerged in recent years. The two-day Russia-Pakistan Eurasian Forum 2025, themed “Forging Connectivity and Exploring People-to-People Partnership for a New Era,” brings together lawmakers, officials, experts and business leaders. It aims to boost connectivity through economic corridors, energy projects and trade, aligning Pakistan’s regional integration goals with Russia’s Eurasian outreach.The event was organized by Russia’s University of World Civilizations and Pakistan’s Consortium for Asia Pacific & Eurasian Studies and Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology

