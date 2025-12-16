https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/wests-anti-russian-rhetoric-aimed-at-justifying-seizure-of-russian-assets---rdif-head-1123305707.html

West's Anti-Russian Rhetoric Aimed at Justifying Seizure of Russian Assets - RDIF Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NATO member states, the UK and the EU have been heavily promoting anti-Russian rhetoric among their citizens in an attempt to justify their plans to seize sovereign Russian assets, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($352 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository. The EU Commission has been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts. The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be a theft and a violation of international law.

