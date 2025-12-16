International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/wests-anti-russian-rhetoric-aimed-at-justifying-seizure-of-russian-assets---rdif-head-1123305707.html
West's Anti-Russian Rhetoric Aimed at Justifying Seizure of Russian Assets - RDIF Head
West's Anti-Russian Rhetoric Aimed at Justifying Seizure of Russian Assets - RDIF Head
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NATO member states, the UK and the EU have been heavily promoting anti-Russian rhetoric among their citizens in an attempt to justify their plans to seize sovereign Russian assets, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.
2025-12-16T11:45+0000
2025-12-16T11:45+0000
world
kirill dmitriev
russia
european union (eu)
nato
united kingdom (uk)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_0:0:3129:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_15f9358979eeab5ceeacee4fc9752ed5.jpg
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($352 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository. The EU Commission has been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts. The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be a theft and a violation of international law.
russia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_269:0:3000:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_daf11b7349f0bfd5b453c74df791edd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kirill dmitriev, russia, eu, nato, uk, assets
kirill dmitriev, russia, eu, nato, uk, assets

West's Anti-Russian Rhetoric Aimed at Justifying Seizure of Russian Assets - RDIF Head

11:45 GMT 16.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankKirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NATO member states, the UK and the EU have been heavily promoting anti-Russian rhetoric among their citizens in an attempt to justify their plans to seize sovereign Russian assets, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.
"Why are NATO/UK/EU suddenly pushing a COORDINATED & FRANTIC ‘Russia menace’ narrative? Not just to distract from mass migration, grooming gangs, rising crime, and economic decline. Corrupt globalist warmongers simply want to STEAL from the Russian reserves they want to steal," Dmitriev wrote on X.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($352 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository. The EU Commission has been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kiev's war efforts.
The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be a theft and a violation of international law.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала