https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/eu-backs-military-schengen-to-speed-troop-deployments-across-bloc---statement-1123314899.html
EU Backs 'Military Schengen' to Speed Up Troop Deployments Across Bloc
EU Backs 'Military Schengen' to Speed Up Troop Deployments Across Bloc
Sputnik International
The European Parliament adopted on Wednesday a resolution calling for the establishment of a "military Schengen" zone, a framework aimed at ensuring the free and rapid movement of troops and military equipment across European Union borders.
2025-12-17T13:22+0000
2025-12-17T13:22+0000
2025-12-17T13:50+0000
military
european union (eu)
mark rutte
russia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122742096_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b54e4a80b9fc37525bcb8b473c799874.jpg
"MEPs are calling for the removal of internal borders for the movement of troops and military equipment across the EU, and for upgrades to railways, roads, tunnels and bridges… The resolution on military mobility was adopted by 493 votes to 127, and with 38 abstentions on Wednesday," the statement read. The initiative seeks to dismantle persistent bureaucratic and physical barriers that have long hindered the EU's ability to respond swiftly to emerging crises, particularly in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on European countries last week to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states to adopt a wartime mindset, claiming that allies were Russia's "next target." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied that Russia had any plans of aggression against NATO or the EU, saying it was ready to register such guarantees in writing. In recent years, Russia has seen unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia posed no threat to anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/history-repeating-itself-rising-us-led-militarization-shows-europe-failed-to-learn-from-ww2--1110163199.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122742096_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9888234d0060c204117b8f783b02ab85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
europe militarization, eu armies, nato russia tensions
europe militarization, eu armies, nato russia tensions
EU Backs 'Military Schengen' to Speed Up Troop Deployments Across Bloc
13:22 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 13:50 GMT 17.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Parliament adopted on Wednesday a resolution calling for the establishment of a "military Schengen" zone, a framework aimed at ensuring the free and rapid movement of troops and military equipment across European Union borders.
"MEPs are calling for the removal of internal borders for the movement of troops and military equipment across the EU, and for upgrades to railways, roads, tunnels and bridges… The resolution on military mobility was adopted by 493 votes to 127, and with 38 abstentions on Wednesday," the statement read.
The initiative seeks to dismantle persistent bureaucratic and physical barriers that have long hindered the EU's ability to respond swiftly to emerging crises, particularly in the wake of the Ukraine conflict.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on European countries last week to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states to adopt a wartime mindset, claiming that allies were Russia's "next target." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied that Russia had any plans of aggression against NATO or the EU, saying it was ready to register such guarantees in writing.
In recent years, Russia has seen unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia posed no threat to anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.