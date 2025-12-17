https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/rasht-astara-railway-opens-new-trade-artery-to-global-south--1123316694.html

Rasht-Astara Railway Opens New Trade Artery to Global South

Russia-Iran cooperation is vital to ensuring regional security and connectivity, Tehran University associate professor Foad Izadi tells Sputnik.

The West is seeking to Balkanize Iran to exert additional pressure on Russia's southern frontier in the Caspian region and the Caucasus, according to Foad Izadi. From both an economic and geostrategic perspective, Iran remains a key hub for Global South nations, ensuring connectivity through the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).It also enables the movement of goods beyond Western influence and control, the pundit says, highlighting the importance of the segment.

