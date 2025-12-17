https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/rasht-astara-railway-opens-new-trade-artery-to-global-south--1123316694.html
Rasht-Astara Railway Opens New Trade Artery to Global South
Rasht-Astara Railway Opens New Trade Artery to Global South
Sputnik International
Russia-Iran cooperation is vital to ensuring regional security and connectivity, Tehran University associate professor Foad Izadi tells Sputnik.
The West is seeking to Balkanize Iran to exert additional pressure on Russia's southern frontier in the Caspian region and the Caucasus, according to Foad Izadi. From both an economic and geostrategic perspective, Iran remains a key hub for Global South nations, ensuring connectivity through the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).It also enables the movement of goods beyond Western influence and control, the pundit says, highlighting the importance of the segment.
iran
The West is seeking to Balkanize Iran to exert additional pressure on Russia's southern frontier in the Caspian region and the Caucasus, according to Foad Izadi.
From both an economic and geostrategic perspective, Iran remains a key hub for Global South nations, ensuring connectivity through the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC
).
"The corridor is important not only for Iran and Russia. It's also important for the other countries in the South. This is the best way to reach Russia. The other way would be the Suez Canal, which is much longer and much more expensive," Izadi notes.
It also enables the movement of goods beyond Western influence and control, the pundit says, highlighting the importance of the segment.
"This is why both sides are interested in finishing this Rasht-Astara railway to make sure that they find another route to go around Western-imposed illegal sanctions against both countries," he says.