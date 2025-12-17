https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/russia-offers-vast-investment-opportunities---us-investor-rogers-1123311435.html
Russia Offers Vast Investment Opportunities - US Investor Rogers
Renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that Russia presents enormous opportunities for investment and expressed readiness to begin investing in its economy once US sanctions are lifted.
"Russia has enormous possibilities and a great future if there is peace," Rogers said. He also affirmatively responded to a question about his readiness to start investing in Russia after US sanctions are removed. Among promising areas for investment, the US investor highlighted natural resources, the tourism industry, retail trade, and restaurant business.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that Russia presents enormous opportunities for investment and expressed readiness to begin investing in its economy once US sanctions are lifted.
"Russia has enormous possibilities and a great future if there is peace," Rogers said.
He also affirmatively responded to a question about his readiness to start investing in Russia after US sanctions are removed.
Among promising areas for investment, the US investor highlighted natural resources, the tourism industry, retail trade, and restaurant business.