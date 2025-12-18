https://sputnikglobe.com/20251218/kremlin-shares-details-of-putins-year-end-presser-preparations-1123323119.html

Kremlin Shares Details of Putin’s Year-End Presser Preparations

Kremlin Shares Details of Putin’s Year-End Presser Preparations

Sputnik International

Questions about social support dominate the messages sent by Russians to Vladimir Putin’s Direct Line, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media. More than two million questions have already been submitted.

2025-12-18T18:34+0000

2025-12-18T18:34+0000

2025-12-18T18:34+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

russia

kremlin

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083275715_0:0:2605:1466_1920x0_80_0_0_3192ed1672c00f0728eb771a6af6e224.jpg

“Social welfare issues are at the top, along with concerns affecting our special military operation servicemen and their families,” he noted.According to him, this year hasn’t brought unexpected topics, but the overall priorities have shifted.He added that unresolved issues related to supplying forces in the special military operation have fallen to sixth place nationwide, whereas last year they were among the leading concerns.Both Russian and foreign journalists — including those from unfriendly countries — will take part in the event. The Kremlin believes it is important for them to see and hear the Russian president directly, Peskov said.“There are media outlets that stayed here and still try, in one form or another, to present the Russian perspective. Some manage better than others,” he remarked.Peskov said Putin prepares for the event in advance, but the days leading up to the broadcast are always intense. Before the event, the president typically asks ministers and deputy prime ministers detailed questions.Earlier on Thursday, Peskov said preparations had reached their final stage and continued late into the night.This year, the Direct Line will once again be combined with the president’s major press conference. The press conference will start on December 19 at 9 a.m. GMT.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin direct line 2025, putin year-end press conference, kremlin briefing, dmitry peskov statements, russia year in review program, over 2 million questions putin, russian social support questions, svo servicemen issues, foreign journalists kremlin, direct line preparations, putin q&a broadcast, december 19 putin event, putin year end press conference