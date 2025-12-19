https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/eu-to-provide-ukraine-90-billion-loan-backed-by-eu-budget--european-council-1123323890.html
EU to Provide Ukraine €90 Billion Loan Backed by EU Budget — European Council
The European Union will provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euros loan ($105.5 billion), secured by the EU budget and potentially reimbursable from frozen Russian assets, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday.
"In October, we decided that the European Union would cover Ukraine's pressing financial needs for 2026 and 2027. Last week, we decided that Russia would not get its assets back until Moscow ends its aggression. Today, we approved a decision to provide 90 billion euros to Ukraine for the next two years. As a matter of urgency, we will provide a loan backed by the European Union budget. This will address the urgent financial needs of Ukraine, and Ukraine will only repay this loan once Russia pays reparations. The union reserves its right to make use of the immobilized asset to repay this loan," Costa told reporters. He added that European leaders also "gave a mandate to the Commission to continue working on the reparation loan based on Russian immobilized assets."Following the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $349 billion. Around $233 billion is held in European accounts, mainly at Belgium-based Euroclear. Russian President Vladimir Putin said confiscating immobilized Russian assets would amount to theft and undermine confidence in the eurozone.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euros loan ($105.5 billion), secured by the EU budget and potentially reimbursable from frozen Russian assets, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday.
"In October, we decided that the European Union would cover Ukraine's pressing financial needs for 2026 and 2027. Last week, we decided that Russia would not get its assets back until Moscow ends its aggression. Today, we approved a decision to provide 90 billion euros to Ukraine for the next two years. As a matter of urgency, we will provide a loan backed by the European Union budget. This will address the urgent financial needs of Ukraine, and Ukraine will only repay this loan once Russia pays reparations. The union reserves its right to make use of the immobilized asset to repay this loan," Costa told reporters.
He added that European leaders also "gave a mandate to the Commission to continue working on the reparation loan based on Russian immobilized assets."
Following the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $349 billion. Around $233 billion is held in European accounts, mainly at Belgium-based Euroclear. Russian President Vladimir Putin said confiscating immobilized Russian assets would amount to theft and undermine confidence in the eurozone.