Il-76MD-90A: Modernized Workhorse of Russian Air Power

Il-76MD-90A: Modernized Workhorse of Russian Air Power

An upgrade of the Il-76 military transport jet, the aircraft features modern Russian digital avionics with a ‘glass cockpit’, upgraded navigation and electronic systems and a strengthened airframe.

Designed to transport troops and to conduct airdrops, the Il-76MD-90A can carry the full range of equipment used by the Russian Armed Forces. Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

