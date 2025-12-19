https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/il-76md-90a-modernized-workhorse-of-russian-air-power-1123333509.html
Il-76MD-90A: Modernized Workhorse of Russian Air Power
An upgrade of the Il-76 military transport jet, the aircraft features modern Russian digital avionics with a ‘glass cockpit’, upgraded navigation and electronic systems and a strengthened airframe.
Designed to transport troops and to conduct airdrops, the Il-76MD-90A can carry the full range of equipment used by the Russian Armed Forces. Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
Designed to transport troops and to conduct airdrops, the Il-76MD-90A can carry the full range of equipment used by the Russian Armed Forces.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more!