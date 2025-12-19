LIVE UPDATES: Putin Reviews 2025 at Annual Press Conference

Russia Gains Full Strategic Initiative After Ukraine's Ouster From Kursk Territory - Putin

The strategic initiative along the front lines has fully shifted to Russian troops following Ukraine's ouster from Russia's Kursk Region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Immediately after our troops kicked the enemy out of Kursk, the strategic initiative completely passed into the hands of the Russian armed forces," Putin said during the annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference.

The Russian president expressed confidence that the Russian army will achieve new successes on the front by year's end.

A group of 15 Ukrainian battalions is surrounded in the Kupyansk area with no order to surrender and no chance of escape, Putin said.

"In the Kharkov region, as you know, the city of Kupyansk came under our control a few weeks ago. Our troops hold the city but are not advancing west yet, as they face the critical task of eliminating the group on the left bank of the Oskol River and taking another settlement — the key hub, in fact, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy," he said.

The sky over Kupyansk is "swarming" with drones, making it impossible to approach, but Russian forces will soon push westward, the Russian leader added.