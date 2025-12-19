LIVE UPDATES: Putin Reviews 2025 at Annual Press Conference

Subscribe
President Vladimir Putin is holding his combined year-end press conference and Direct Line from Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor, reviewing the results of 2025 and outlining priorities for 2026. The format, first merged in 2023, brings together questions from reporters and citizens from across the country.
More than one million questions have been submitted since the collection registry opened on December 4. GigaChat is once again assisting with processing the incoming messages.
10:39 GMT 19.12.2025
Central Bank of Russia Under Constant Pressure - Putin
President Vladimir Putin said he does not interfere in the Central Bank’s monetary policy decisions. Putin added that he is trying to protect the Central Bank from external pressure and outside influence.
The Central Bank of Russia not only fulfills its tasks but also operates responsibly, President Vladimir Putin said.
10:36 GMT 19.12.2025
Russian Government Records Small Business Support Tools Are Being Exploited for Uncontrolled Import of 'Gray And Black' Imports - Putin
10:35 GMT 19.12.2025
Russia Finishes Work on SKIF Installation Despite Delays Caused by Sanctions - Putin
Russia has managed to complete work on the Siberian Ring Photon Source (SKIF) installation despite delays caused by sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"And then colleagues from the Siberian Branch of the [Russian] Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Nuclear Physics, raised the question of the need to create SKIF, an accelerator facility. And indeed, there were some delays related to sanctions, but we managed to finish, to complete this work. That is great," Putin said during the annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
The creation of SKIF in Novosibirsk is a great success as it will open up opportunities to work in many fields, Putin added.
In addition, Western "colleagues" are actively helping Russian scientists return to their homeland, the Russian president said.
"Many [of Russian scientists] are returning; I have personally spoken with such specialists. Young people who previously worked abroad are now returning to their homeland, to Russia. Incidentally, our so-called Western 'colleagues' are actively assisting us in this," Putin said.
10:31 GMT 19.12.2025
Russia Manages to Achieve Budget Balance By Raising VAT - Putin
The tax increase in Russia is temporary, and the tax burden should decrease in the future, President Vladimir Putin said.
10:23 GMT 19.12.2025
Russia Gains Full Strategic Initiative After Ukraine's Ouster From Kursk Territory - Putin
The strategic initiative along the front lines has fully shifted to Russian troops following Ukraine's ouster from Russia's Kursk Region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Immediately after our troops kicked the enemy out of Kursk, the strategic initiative completely passed into the hands of the Russian armed forces," Putin said during the annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
The Russian president expressed confidence that the Russian army will achieve new successes on the front by year's end.
A group of 15 Ukrainian battalions is surrounded in the Kupyansk area with no order to surrender and no chance of escape, Putin said.
"In the Kharkov region, as you know, the city of Kupyansk came under our control a few weeks ago. Our troops hold the city but are not advancing west yet, as they face the critical task of eliminating the group on the left bank of the Oskol River and taking another settlement — the key hub, in fact, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy," he said.
The sky over Kupyansk is "swarming" with drones, making it impossible to approach, but Russian forces will soon push westward, the Russian leader added.
10:22 GMT 19.12.2025
10:12 GMT 19.12.2025
Russian Central Bank's International Reserves Currently Amount to $741.5Bln - Putin
The Central Bank of Russia's international reserves now stand at $741.5 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"The Central Bank's international reserves are also growing ... As of a day or two or three ago, they amounted to $741.5 billion, if calculated in dollar equivalent," Putin said during the annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
10:07 GMT 19.12.2025
Multitude of People in Russia Who Want to Sign Military Service Contracts - Putin
More than 400,000 people signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces in 2025, President Vladimir Putin noted.
10:05 GMT 19.12.2025
Russia Does Not Have Enough Heavy Drones Yet, But This Task Will Be Solved - Putin
Russia has become a leader in the field of drones, Vladimir Putin said, noting that the situation has changed dramatically and is well known on the front lines. He added that Russia now surpasses the enemy in the number of drones, with the equipping of the Russian Armed Forces proceeding at a good pace.
"It should be said, and there is no reason to be shy about it, that in this respect — the drone sector — we have become unconditional leaders. In terms of the number of drones, yes, we lack heavy ones like the enemy’s 'Baba Yaga,' but overall, by the number of drones we now surpass the opponent on virtually all sections of the front. Perhaps something specific is lacking in certain areas, but overall this is an obvious fact," Putin said.
09:51 GMT 19.12.2025
Putin Slams EU’s Bid to Seize Russian Assets as Robbery
The EU is unable to appropriate Russia’s assets because the fallout would be catastrophic, President Putin warned, stressing that using these assets as collateral for loans to Ukraine would further strain the bloc's already troubled budgets and debt burden.
Stealing Russian assets would ultimately deal a fatal blow to Europe’s economic reputation and shatter global confidence in the eurozone, he cautioned, noting that numerous countries have already cast serious doubts about the safety of their assets in Europe.
He further warned that the EU’s bid to appropriate Russia’s assets would have fundamental repercussions for the entire global financial system, and vowed to vigorously defend the nation’s interests, primarily through legal channels.
Putin issued a stark warning, saying that the consequences may be serious for the robbers.
Europe’s economies are already up to their eyeballs in debt It’s not just about a loss of image, but a loss of trust in the Eurozone by other countries, particularly major oil producers, who have reserves in Europe
Other countries are already monitoring this situation closely.
Seizing Russia’s assets would just be the beginning, Brussels would then find other excuses to justify such robbery.
Ukraine today, or Muslim country’s “unacceptable” policies regarding gay rights tomorrow, for instance
If Europe were to steal Russia’s reserves today, they would have to repay Russia some time in the future anyway.
09:51 GMT 19.12.2025
Russia’s Real Wages to Grow 4.5% by End of 2025 – Putin
Real wages in Russia will rise 4.5% by the end of 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Real wages — after adjusting for inflation — will increase by 4.5%," Putin said during the program "Year in Review."
Russia has sustained strong real wage growth, Putin added.
09:43 GMT 19.12.2025
Russia Will Be Able to Solve Development Issues And Meet Needs of Armed Forces in Full - Putin
Russia will be able to address development issues and fully meet the needs of its armed forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We will be able to fully address issues related to replenishing social obligations to the population, address development issues within the framework of national projects, achieve technological development goals, and unconditionally meet the needs of the armed forces," Putin said during the annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
09:40 GMT 19.12.2025
Putin on Zelensky’s 'Kupyansk Video'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday described Volodymyr Zelensky as a talented performer, when speaking about Zelensky's video near Kupyansk.
Last week, Zelensky posted a video allegedly taken next to a roadside stele bearing the name Kupyansk. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the selfie, allegedly taken near the Kupyansk sign, was another staged action intended to impress Kiev’s foreign sponsors.
"He is a performer, and a talented one. I say this without any irony - we know this from his films in earlier years," Putin said during the annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
Speaking about the footage, Putin said the town sign now looks completely different.
"It is located about a kilometer [0.6 miles] away from the city itself. Why stand on the doorstep? Come into the house," Putin said.
The skies over Kupyansk are currently filled with drones, making it impossible to approach the area, the president added.
"The sky there is literally full of drones, from both our side and the Ukrainian side, so it’s impossible to get close. The time will come when our servicemen finish combat operations to destroy the encircled group on the eastern bank of the river, turn around and move westward. That will happen fairly soon — it’s only a matter of time, there are no problems here," Putin said.
09:35 GMT 19.12.2025
Putin Highlights Economic Momentum: Russia's GDP Up 9.7% Over Three Years Despite 1% Annual Rate
The objective of reducing inflation in Russia has already been achieved, and by the end of the year it is expected to reach 5.7–5.8%, President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin stated that moderating economic growth is a deliberate measure to safeguard the long-term health of the economy. He added that Russia's industrial production grew by 1% in 2025.
Nationwide agricultural production rose 3.3% in 2025, Putin said.
According to the head of state, Russia continues to see strong real wage growth alongside a record-low unemployment rate of 2.2%. President Putin outlined Russia's fiscal health, citing a low national debt of 17.7% of GDP and $741.5 billion in international reserves.
The budget deficit is expected to be 2.6% in 2025, decreasing to 1.6% the next year. He set a debt limit of under 20% of GDP for the next three years, stating the budget is now balanced and back to its 2021 quality.
Putin affirmed that the government and Central Bank maintain full oversight of the economy and financial system.
09:33 GMT 19.12.2025
Putin: Ukrainian Military Has Drained Its Strategic Reserves Dry
The exhaustion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ reserves should encourage Kiev to end the conflict by peaceful means, President Vladimir Putin said.
Kiev has suffered very serious losses to its strategic reserves as a result of the effective actions of the Russian Armed Forces, Putin said.
The Ukrainian armed forces are making unsuccessful attempts to retake even part of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, suffering serious losses, Russian President Vladimir Putin saidб
"[Ukraine is] making attempts to retake at least part of the city of Krasnoarmeysk – unsuccessfully. The enemy is suffering serious losses here and is not achieving success," Putin said during the annual Q&A session combined with his end-of-year press conference.
The Russian armed forces are creating security zones in the Sumy direction and in the Kharkov Region, the Russian president stated.
"Security zones are being created: in the Sumy direction, the city of Volchansk has been taken; in the Kharkov region, as is known, the city of Kupyansk came under our control several weeks ago," Putin added.
09:24 GMT 19.12.2025
Putin Confident Russian Army Will Achieve New Frontline Triumphs By Year’s End
09:20 GMT 19.12.2025
Russian Troops Advancing Along Entire Line of Contact - Putin
Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of contact, President Vladimir Putin said. He noted that Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Konstantinovka are currently Ukraine’s main fortified areas, adding that the strategic initiative along the front lines has fully shifted to Russia following the enemy’s ouster from the Kursk territory.
With the capture of Seversk, new opportunities have opened up for the Russian Armed Forces to advance toward Slavyansk, President Vladimir Putin said. He added that fighting is ongoing in Konstantinovka, where more than 50% of the city is already under the control of the Russian army. According to Putin, the Kiev regime has been building fortified areas for the past 10 years, and he described the Russian military’s taking control of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) as a very important event.
09:19 GMT 19.12.2025
Donbass Did Not Want to Live Under Pressure From Nationalists - Putin
In 2022, Russia warned Ukraine that it would have to recognize the unrecognized republics and asked to let people live in peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"In 2022, when everything had already come to an edge, when the Ukrainian regime in Kiev unleashed war in southeastern Ukraine, we simply told them: 'Listen, we will have to recognize these unrecognized republics, and it would be better if you just let people live peacefully as they want, without your coups, without Russophobia, and so on. Just withdraw your troops from there and that is it," Putin said during his annual direct line event combined with a press conference.
The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) did not want to live under pressure from nationalists, Vladimir Putin said.
"The most important thing is that we started with this when we said that we offered the Ukrainian regime to remove its troops from the territory of those republics, which were not recognized at that time, and which do not want to live under this pressure from nationalists," Putin said during the program "Year in Review."
09:18 GMT 19.12.2025
Russia Ready, Willing to End Conflict in Ukraine While Eliminating Root Causes of Crisis - Putin
Russia is aware of certain signals, including from Kiev, that Ukraine is ready for some kind of dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Nevertheless, you know, we see, feel, and know about certain signals, including from the Kiev regime, that they are ready to engage in some kind of dialogue," the Russian leader said.
Russia is ready and willing to end the conflict in Ukraine by addressing the root causes of the crisis, Putin stated.
"We are ready and willing to end this conflict by peaceful means, based on the principles I outlined in June of last year at the Russian Foreign Ministry, and by eliminating the root causes that led to this crisis," Putin added.
The program "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin," which combines a major press conference and a direct line, is being broadcast on Friday.
09:17 GMT 19.12.2025
Putin Says Had Just Received Report From Chief of General Staff on Situation at Front