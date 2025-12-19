https://sputnikglobe.com/20251219/watch-live-putin-holds-year-end-press-conference-1123318832.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual year-end address on Friday, December 19, reviewing the key results of 2025 and outlining priorities for 2026.

Putin is addressing the public live from Moscow’s Gostiny Dvor, where the president is holding his year-end press conference.The event combines the traditional year-end press conference and the Q&A session, with questions coming from journalists nationwide as well as Russian citizens, first merged in 2023. The question collection for the event began on December 4 at 15:00 MSK and is ongoing. According to the Kremlin's channel on the MAX platform, over one million questions have already been submitted. Once again, GigaChat is assisting with processing and transcribing the submissions. Join the live broadcast to follow President Putin’s reflections, announcements, and responses in real time.

