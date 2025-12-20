https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/russian-assets-trapped-in-the-west---how-much-and-where-1123337399.html
Russian Assets Trapped in the West - How Much and Where?
The drama over the EU’s efforts to seize Russian Central Bank assets trapped in the bloc’s jurisdiction continues to intensify, with President Putin characterizing the plans as “robbery” in broad daylight, and Viktor Orban calling the move to deprive Hungary of a voice on the matter a “crossing the Rubicon” moment for Brussels.
Experts have warned that if the EU moves ahead with plans to seize the assets, it will fundamentally undermine other countries’ financial trust in the bloc, and trigger massive divestment in euro-denominated assets and bonds.
2025
