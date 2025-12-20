https://sputnikglobe.com/20251220/us-justice-dept-releases-files-related-to-sex-trafficking-probes-into-epstein-maxwell-1123334829.html

US Justice Dept. Releases Files Related to Sex Trafficking Probes Into Epstein, Maxwell

The US Department of Justice made public thousands of documents concerning the late financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, releasing them just hours before the deadline.

The web page on the Department of Justice's site, which came online in the afternoon on Friday, contains thousands of files, including court documents, video, audio, and photo files, many of which have been redacted to conceal the identities of victims and other personal information. The Epstein Files Transparency Act required the US Attorney General to publicly release all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials held by the Department of Justice related to Epstein and Ghislaine no later than December 19.

